Guardiola acknowledges big opportunity missed in draw at Saints

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said dropping points against bottom side Southampton in a 0-0 Premier League draw on Saturday will result in a nervy final two games of the season in his side's pursuit of a Champions League place for next season.

Southampton's hard-earned point not only means they avoid being the joint-worst team in Premier League history but also a tougher finish for City, who must hold off the chasing pack of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

“The result, of course, it's a missed opportunity today, we know that,” said Guardiola, who failed to beat a bottom team for the first time in his nine seasons at City.

“It happened. Now, we prepare for the [FA Cup] final, less time [for] Bournemouth and then Fulham,” he said. City play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 17 at Wembley.