Soccer

WATCH | Wild scenes at Moses Mabhida, countrywide, as Chiefs win a trophy

11 May 2025 - 11:50
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Sibongiseni Mthethwa does a victory dance after Kaizer Chiefs win the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs ended their trophy drought on the cusp of it becoming a decade with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final victory against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Such a huge result for the club, bringing to an end their excruciatingly long barren spell for the once trophy machines and some relief to embattled coach Nasreddine Nabi, prompted wild scenes of celebration on the pitch and in the stands.

Gaston Sirino put Chiefs ahead early from a 10th-minute penalty before Makgopa's 17th-minute equaliser. Yusuf Maart scored the 80th-minute winner.

READ MORE:

Nabi explains brave decision to drop keeper Bvuma for cup final win over Pirates

‘For one minute, don’t think this was an easy decision because it could have gone either way.’
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Pity party must stop’: Pirates coach Riveiro as he turns attention to league

‘We really wanted to make it back-to-back but Chiefs were better than us in certain moments and that’s why they are champions.’
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs turn tables on Pirates in Nedbank Cup final to finally win trophy after 10 years

Exactly 10 years and a day since they last lifted the league trophy, Kaizer Chiefs are champions again.
Sport
19 hours ago

Shooting with the Bras: Nedbank Cup Preview

In the first edition of 'Shooting with the Bras', TimesLIVE football writers Sazi Hadebe, Marc Strydom and Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the hugely ...
Sport
1 day ago

Durban abuzz over Nedbank Cup final showdown

Durban was abuzz this weekend as thousands of fans descended on the city for the much anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and ...
News
21 hours ago

Chiefs coach Nabi drops goalkeeper Bvuma for Nedbank Cup final against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi sprang a major surprise in his starting line-up for the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates by leaving ...
Sport
22 hours ago
