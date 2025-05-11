Kaizer Chiefs ended their trophy drought on the cusp of it becoming a decade with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final victory against arch-foes Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Such a huge result for the club, bringing to an end their excruciatingly long barren spell for the once trophy machines and some relief to embattled coach Nasreddine Nabi, prompted wild scenes of celebration on the pitch and in the stands.
Gaston Sirino put Chiefs ahead early from a 10th-minute penalty before Makgopa's 17th-minute equaliser. Yusuf Maart scored the 80th-minute winner.
WATCH | Wild scenes at Moses Mabhida, countrywide, as Chiefs win a trophy
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
