West Ham down Man United for first league win at Old Trafford since 2007

West Ham United won a Premier League game at Old Trafford for the first time in 18 years with a 2-0 victory over Europa League finalists Manchester United on Sunday thanks to goals in each half from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

In a battle between two of this season's league stragglers, the Hammers ended their eight-game league winless run to climb over the home side into 15th in the table on 40 points with two games remaining, while the Red Devils fell to 16th with 39 points.

Soucek put West Ham on the score sheet in the 26th minute after some beautiful passing up the left before Mohammed Kudus passed across the goalmouth and Soucek was there to knock it into the net in a recurring problem for the home side this season.

Manchester United have fallen 1-0 behind 12 times at Old Trafford in the league this season, their most ever in a single season and second worst only to 19th-place Leicester City.