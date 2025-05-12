Fighting Amajita reach Afcon semis and qualify for U-20 World Cup

South Africa reached the semifinals of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time in their history and qualified for the 2025 Fifa U-20 World Cup with Monday night's fighting 1-0 extra-time quarterfinal win against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Amajita will meet Nigeria in their semifinal, also at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Thursday (5pm SA time). Hosts Egypt meet Morocco in the later semi at Cairo's June 30 Stadium (8pm).

The top four sides reach the World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.

SuperSport United's substitute striker Thabang Mahlangu scored the winner four minutes into added time of the first half of extra time of a quarterfinal where chances were hard to come by.