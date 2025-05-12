Fighting Amajita reach Afcon semis and qualify for U-20 World Cup
Coach Raymond Mdaka’s South Africans see off tough DRC thanks to Thabang Mahlangu’s extra-time goal
South Africa reached the semifinals of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time in their history and qualified for the 2025 Fifa U-20 World Cup with Monday night's fighting 1-0 extra-time quarterfinal win against Democratic Republic of Congo.
Amajita will meet Nigeria in their semifinal, also at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Thursday (5pm SA time). Hosts Egypt meet Morocco in the later semi at Cairo's June 30 Stadium (8pm).
The top four sides reach the World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.
SuperSport United's substitute striker Thabang Mahlangu scored the winner four minutes into added time of the first half of extra time of a quarterfinal where chances were hard to come by.
South Africa's last appearance at the U-20 World Cup was in Poland in 2019, where they exited in the group stage.
Amajita reached the quarters topping the five-team Group A where, after a 1-0 defeat against Egypt, they beat Tanzania (1-0) and Sierra Leone (4-1), then drew 1-1 against Zambia. Semifinal opponents Nigeria were second in Group B and needed penalties (3-2) to beat Senegal in their goalless quarterfinal.
South Africa had their chances in a battle between their skills, technical ability and decent defensive shape and DRC's greater physical presence and strong movement in attack.
The Central Africans shaded the opportunities for most of the opening 90 minutes and it was largely Amajita's determined defending, efforts of goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe and at times DRC's finishing that kept the scoresheet clean to take the game to extra time.
Emotions all around !! And so it ended .... pic.twitter.com/6jyyfa42em— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) May 12, 2025
Coach Raymond Mdaka's Amajita never controlled the quarterfinal, but, in the face of an at times powerful DRC, made sure they always got their jabs in to reply to the blows of their opponents.
Soon after the start livewire Cape Town City right wing Shakeel April blasted over.
Lowe, the South African keeper on the books of Portuguese side Estoril's juniors, stopped the deflected close-range shot of Faveurdi Bongeli with an outstretched leg, then saved again moments later from big, strong striker Samuel Ntanda.
On the hour Ntanda forced another stop from Lowe. From Ibrahim Matobo's cross substitute Tonny Talasi volleyed just over for one of DRC's best chances.
The South Africans found some of their best stride going forward in the last 15 minutes of normal time.
Substitute Patrick Autata won the ball on the right, ran powerfully and passed across the DRC box to April, who fed another replacement, Langelihle Phili, on the left to see his shot blocked.
Six minutes into extra time SuperSport defender Neo Rapoo's corner found Autata's sharp header that forced an excellent reflex save by DRC keeper Ryan Tutu.
Near the end of the first half of the added period DRC, piling on the pressure again, came close via Daniel Tshilanda's low, hard shot from the edge of the box that went inches wide.
From the goal-kick, the South Africans swept upfield, April storming past two defenders down the right and crossing to find Mahlangu, free at the far post to sweep in his third goal of the competition.
Soon after the restart for the second half of extra time Matobo's run down the right ended with the DRC winger shooting across the face of goal.