Soccer

Fighting Amajita reach Afcon semis and qualify for U-20 World Cup

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s South Africans see off tough DRC thanks to Thabang Mahlangu’s extra-time goal

12 May 2025 - 22:47
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thabang Mahlangu of South Africa celebrates his extra-time goal in their 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Democratic Republic of Congo at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on Monday night.
Thabang Mahlangu of South Africa celebrates his extra-time goal in their 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Democratic Republic of Congo at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on Monday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South Africa reached the semifinals of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time in their history and qualified for the 2025 Fifa U-20 World Cup with Monday night's fighting 1-0 extra-time quarterfinal win against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Amajita will meet Nigeria in their semifinal, also at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Thursday (5pm SA time). Hosts Egypt meet Morocco in the later semi at Cairo's June 30 Stadium (8pm).

The top four sides reach the World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.

SuperSport United's substitute striker Thabang Mahlangu scored the winner four minutes into added time of the first half of extra time of a quarterfinal where chances were hard to come by.

South Africa's last appearance at the U-20 World Cup was in Poland in 2019, where they exited in the group stage. 

Amajita reached the quarters topping the five-team Group A where, after a 1-0 defeat against Egypt, they beat Tanzania (1-0) and Sierra Leone (4-1), then drew 1-1 against Zambia. Semifinal opponents Nigeria were second in Group B and needed penalties (3-2) to beat Senegal in their goalless quarterfinal.

South Africa had their chances in a battle between their skills, technical ability and decent defensive shape and DRC's greater physical presence and strong movement in attack.

The Central Africans shaded the opportunities for most of the opening 90 minutes and it was largely Amajita's determined defending, efforts of goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe and at times DRC's finishing that kept the scoresheet clean to take the game to extra time.

Coach Raymond Mdaka's Amajita never controlled the quarterfinal, but, in the face of an at times powerful DRC, made sure they always got their jabs in to reply to the blows of their opponents.

Soon after the start livewire Cape Town City right wing Shakeel April blasted over.

Lowe, the South African keeper on the books of Portuguese side Estoril's juniors, stopped the deflected close-range shot of Faveurdi Bongeli with an outstretched leg, then saved again moments later from big, strong striker Samuel Ntanda.

On the hour Ntanda forced another stop from Lowe. From Ibrahim Matobo's cross substitute Tonny Talasi volleyed just over for one of DRC's best chances.

The South Africans found some of their best stride going forward in the last 15 minutes of normal time.

U-20 Afcon quarterfinal, South Africa v DR Congo, full match. - Caf TV

Substitute Patrick Autata won the ball on the right, ran powerfully and passed across the DRC box to April, who fed another replacement, Langelihle Phili, on the left to see his shot blocked.

Six minutes into extra time SuperSport defender Neo Rapoo's corner found Autata's sharp header that forced an excellent reflex save by DRC keeper Ryan Tutu.

Near the end of the first half of the added period DRC, piling on the pressure again, came close via Daniel Tshilanda's low, hard shot from the edge of the box that went inches wide.

From the goal-kick, the South Africans swept upfield, April storming past two defenders down the right and crossing to find Mahlangu, free at the far post to sweep in his third goal of the competition. 

Soon after the restart for the second half of extra time Matobo's run down the right ended with the DRC winger shooting across the face of goal.

READ MORE:

Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal

South Africa will play against DR Congo in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday.
Sport
2 days ago

Amajita thrash Sierra Leone to keep U-20 Afcon quarter hopes on track

Progression will come down to result of SA’s final game against Zambia in Cairo.
Sport
6 days ago

Amajita bounce back at U-20 Afcon with win against Tanzania

After starting with a defeat against Egypt, coach Raymond Mdaka's team get first points in the board.
Sport
1 week ago

Amajita narrowly lose Afcon opener against hosts Egypt

Performance will give SA hope in remaining group matches against Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Zambia.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Riveiro to Ahly not clinched, questions over timing of request to leave Pirates

Is the Bucs boss headed to be part of a technical team with another Spaniard in Cairo?
Sport
11 hours ago

Pirates allow José Riveiro to leave early after signing with a new club

‘While we would have preferred to formally honour him, we respect his decision’, says Irvin Khoza.
Sport
14 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies

Brazilians side will be champions if Pirates drop points against Arrows or Downs get points against Chippa this week.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Simbine gets his World Relays gold at last on historic night for South Africa Sport
  2. SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic? Soccer
  3. Pirates allow José Riveiro to leave early after signing with a new club Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies Soccer
  5. Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa vs DR Congo - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
First batch of Afrikaners fleeing "persecution" in SA arrive in America