Soccer

Riveiro to Ahly not clinched, questions over timing of request to leave Pirates

Is the Bucs boss headed to be part of a technical team with another Spaniard in Cairo?

12 May 2025 - 13:23
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup final defeat against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup final defeat against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Speculation that outgoing Orlando Pirates boss José Riveiro will take the head coaching job at Al Ahly is not unfounded, but reports it is a done deal may also be premature.

Some reports have been that Riveiro is set to be announced Ahly coach, with details to be worked out to conclude a deal. 

TimesLIVE is informed there have been talks between Riveiro and the Cairo giants but no deal has been agreed.

There may be doubts at the Egyptian record 12-time Champions League winners that Riveiro has the experience and stature to take charge of the most successful club in Africa, who have been searching for a full-time successor since Swiss coach Marcel Koller's departure on April 26.

TimesLIVE has also heard Riveiro might be joining Ahly to be part of another coach's technical staff, as a co-coach or an assistant.

Renowned Spanish sports tabloid Marca has reported there is strong interest from Ahly in former Sevilla coach García Pimienta.

However, Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib reportedly has several high-profile coaching CVs on his desk as the position at his club has become more attractive, given the opportunity to lead the team at the expanded 2025 Fifa Club World Cup in the US in June and July.

Pirates announced on Monday Riveiro, who the Buccaneers disclosed on April 26 would not renew his three-year contract at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, has been granted an early release from his deal. His final match will be the Betway Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Pirates chair Irvin Khoza said Riveiro “approached us a few weeks ago with a request to be released from his contract ahead of schedule, having signed with a new club”.

“Given the timing, amid a series of crucial fixtures, we believed it was best to delay this announcement until after the Nedbank Cup final [on Saturday].”

The timing of Riveiro's request to leave “a few weeks ago” might raise question marks.

Given Pirates were in the hunt for the Premiership title at that stage, it raises questions over Riveiro's commitment to the cause.

In the past two weeks their league title chances have diminished and Mamelodi Sundowns need a point from their remaining two matches to clinch the championship.

When Pirates announced Riveiro's imminent departure in late April, the club was in the hunt for three more titles — the Caf Champions League, Premiership and Nedbank Cup — to add to their MTN8 trophy in 2024-25.

Pirates allow José Riveiro to leave early after signing with a new club

‘While we would have preferred to formally honour him, we respect his decision’, says Irvin Khoza.
Sport
5 hours ago

They were since knocked out of the Champions League in the semifinals, 3-2 on aggregate to Egyptian side Pyramids FC; lost the Nedbank final 2-1 against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday; and are on the verge of conceding the league to Downs.

Speculation could be Bucs' players' heads might have dropped to some extent after the April announcement Riveiro would not be staying.

The 47-year-old Spaniard will hope such conjecture does not sully his achievements at Bucs.

Riveiro steered Pirates to five of eight domestic cup trophies in his three years at Pirates, including three successive MTN8 titles and two in a row in the Nedbank.

They ended runners-up twice to Sundowns in the Premiership and are virtually assured that position again in 2024-25.

What made the Spaniard most marketable was he steered Bucs to the Champions League semifinals. Pirates were the only unbeaten team in the quarterfinals, progressing comfortably through Group C with 14 points to Al Ahly’s nine in Bucs’ first return to the round robins since 2018-19.

READ MORE:

Could Maart’s smart goal be enough to save Nabi at Chiefs? He may need more

You just wonder how 80-year-old Kaizer Motaung reacted watching from his home back in Johannesburg
Sport
11 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies

Brazilians side will be champions if Pirates drop points against Arrows or Downs get points against Chippa this week.
Sport
23 hours ago

‘Pity party must stop’: Pirates coach Riveiro as he turns attention to league

‘We really wanted to make it back-to-back but Chiefs were better than us in certain moments and that’s why they are champions.’
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Wild scenes at Moses Mabhida, countrywide, as Chiefs win a trophy

Kaizer Chiefs ended their trophy drought on the cusp of it becoming a decade with their Nedbank Cup final win against Orlando Pirates.
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi explains brave decision to drop keeper Bvuma for cup final win over Pirates

‘For one minute, don’t think this was an easy decision because it could have gone either way.’
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs turn tables on Pirates in Nedbank Cup final to finally win trophy after 10 years

Exactly 10 years and a day since they last lifted the league trophy, Kaizer Chiefs are champions again.
Sport
1 day ago

Molefi Ntseki’s local-based Bafana qualify for Chan

Late goal from Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema sees SA through against Malawi.
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Simbine gets his World Relays gold at last on historic night for South Africa Sport
  2. SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic? Soccer
  3. Pirates allow José Riveiro to leave early after signing with a new club Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies Soccer
  5. Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal Soccer

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS