Soccer

Robertson backs Liverpool’s outgoing Alexander-Arnold after Anfield boos

‘He’s made a choice. His legacy at this club is obviously there to see’

12 May 2025 - 15:40 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after Liverpool's Premier League draw against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after Liverpool's Premier League draw against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Andy Robertson sprang to the defence of Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after some fans booed the right-back during his side's 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, who came through the Liverpool ranks and has won a clutch of silverware including two Premier League titles, announced this week that he would leave on a free transfer when his contract is up at the end of the season.

He came off the bench in the second half but was given a decidedly mixed reception with some fans angry at his decision showing their displeasure by booing the 26-year-old.

“There's a lot of emotion around it. It's crucial in these moments that I don't tell you how to feel and you don't tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it,” Robertson told Sky Sports.

“First of all, I'm disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we've done it all together. He's an amazing player and person. He's made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart.

“He's taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years.

“He's made a choice. His legacy at this club is obviously there to see. The trophies he's won, the moments he's had in history will always be there. It's an emotional decision. It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice.

“But as I said, we can't tell people how to act.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot also said that fans had the right to their opinions.

“There were people who were not so happy, there were people who were happy for him. They clapped for him. A few of them booed,” the Dutchman said.

“It would not be fair to the whole of Liverpool to focus on the few that booed. If they want to, it's fine by me. But there were a lot of people who were really positive as well.”

Alexander-Arnold, who has made more than 350 appearances for Liverpool, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Xabi Alonso poised to take over at Real Madrid, says Spanish media

Spain midfielder, who won the World Cup in South Africa, leaving Leverkusen at the end of this season.
Sport
1 hour ago

Ailing Man Utd have bigger things to worry about than Europa final: Amorim

‘Decisive moment in the history of the club,’ says manager after West Ham defeat leaves side in 16th.
Sport
7 hours ago

Arsenal honour Liverpool but hit back to earn a point

Gunners fight back from two goals down to share the spoils at Anfield.
Sport
20 hours ago

West Ham down Man United for first league win at Old Trafford since 2007

Hammers end eight-game league winless run to climb to 15th, Red Devils fall to 16th.
Sport
22 hours ago

Guardiola acknowledges big opportunity missed in draw at Saints

‘Eleven players on the penalty spot. I didn’t expect they would defend so, so deep’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Simbine gets his World Relays gold at last on historic night for South Africa Sport
  2. SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic? Soccer
  3. Pirates allow José Riveiro to leave early after signing with a new club Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies Soccer
  5. Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal Soccer

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS