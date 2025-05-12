Robertson backs Liverpool’s outgoing Alexander-Arnold after Anfield boos

Andy Robertson sprang to the defence of Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after some fans booed the right-back during his side's 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, who came through the Liverpool ranks and has won a clutch of silverware including two Premier League titles, announced this week that he would leave on a free transfer when his contract is up at the end of the season.

He came off the bench in the second half but was given a decidedly mixed reception with some fans angry at his decision showing their displeasure by booing the 26-year-old.

“There's a lot of emotion around it. It's crucial in these moments that I don't tell you how to feel and you don't tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it,” Robertson told Sky Sports.