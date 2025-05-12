Soccer

Xabi Alonso poised to take over at Real Madrid, says Spanish media

Spain midfielder, who won the World Cup in South Africa, leaving Leverkusen at the end of this season

12 May 2025 - 14:22 By Fernando Kallas in Madrid
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xabi Alonso celebrates with fans after his last home game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday.
Xabi Alonso celebrates with fans after his last home game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso is set to become the next Real Madrid manager on a three-year deal when he leaves Bayer Leverkusen after this season, Spanish media reported on Monday.

Alonso, 43, is expected to replace Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is being lined up for the vacant Brazil job ahead of the 2026 World Cup, soccer sources told Reuters.

Despite the Italian having a year remaining on his contract, Real's underwhelming season and his desire to coach Brazil have led to a mutual agreement to part ways, the sources added.

Alonso, who said earlier this month he was leaving Leverkusen after guiding them to the double last term, will join Real before the inaugural Club World Cup in the US from June 14 to July 14, multiple media reports said.

Alonso, who also played for Liverpool and Bayern Munich and won the World Cup with Spain in South Africa in 2010, last season steered Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title, ending the Bavarians' 11-year domination. They also won the German Cup and German Super Cup.

Reports of Ancelotti's likely departure come as no surprise after Real's 4-3 defeat at Barcelona in a thrilling 'El Clasico' on Sunday left his side on the brink of a trophyless season.

The 65-year-old Italian, who returned for a second stint at Real in June 2021, led the Spanish giants to two Champions League and LaLiga doubles, the latest of which came last season.

He is the most successful manager in the club's history with a total of 15 trophies and the first coach to claim titles in Europe's top five leagues.

However, this season Real were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Arsenal and allowed Barca to fight back and win 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final.

Second-placed Real are seven points adrift of Barcelona, who could secure the league title on Wednesday without kicking a ball if Real fail to win at home to Mallorca.

Regardless of Real's result, a Barca victory in the city derby away to Espanyol on Thursday would clinch the title.

An official announcement regarding a managerial change is expected before Real's last game of the season at home to Real Sociedad on May 25.

Ancelotti is expected to receive a fitting farewell, recognising his four highly successful years with the club. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ailing Man Utd have bigger things to worry about than Europa final: Amorim

‘Decisive moment in the history of the club,’ says manager after West Ham defeat leaves side in 16th.
Sport
7 hours ago

Arsenal honour Liverpool but hit back to earn a point

Gunners fight back from two goals down to share the spoils at Anfield.
Sport
20 hours ago

West Ham down Man United for first league win at Old Trafford since 2007

Hammers end eight-game league winless run to climb to 15th, Red Devils fall to 16th.
Sport
22 hours ago

Guardiola acknowledges big opportunity missed in draw at Saints

‘Eleven players on the penalty spot. I didn’t expect they would defend so, so deep’
Sport
1 day ago

Amorim said nothing but Europa League victory will do

Anything less than winning the Europa League title on May 21 will not be enough for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, who said finishing second ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Simbine gets his World Relays gold at last on historic night for South Africa Sport
  2. SuperSport to be sold to Bloem Celtic? Soccer
  3. Pirates allow José Riveiro to leave early after signing with a new club Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies Soccer
  5. Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal Soccer

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS