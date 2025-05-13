Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid and become coach of Brazil

Italian Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers in world football, will become Brazil coach after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Monday after finally landing their first-choice candidate.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti has enjoyed four hugely successful years in his second tenure at the Spanish giants but they are set to finish this season without a trophy.

He is set to be replaced at the Bernabeu by former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso, with sources close to the 41-year-old former Spain international saying he has agreed a two-year deal with the option to extend it by an extra year.

“Ancelotti begins his mission next week,” the CBF said in a statement. “He will meet CBF officials to finalise the preliminary list of players called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay next month. On the 26th, in Brazil, the coach will announce the final squad.”