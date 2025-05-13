“Our chair has put a lot of trust in us as players and in the technical team, which means a lot to us. What more can we do to say thank you to him than winning trophies.
Solomons hopes Chiefs can emulate Sundowns, Pirates and Stellies
Defender says Amakhosi won the Nedbank Cup final because ‘we wanted it more than Pirates’
Image: Darren Stewart
Defender Dillan Solomons says Kaizer Chiefs are looking ahead to competing in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.
After clinching the Nedbank Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 final win against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium to end their 10-year trophy drought, the Glamour Boys have earned the right to participate in continental competition next campaign.
Having seen South African clubs Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC do well in interclub tournaments season, Solomons said Amakhosi are inspired and also want to go far.
Downs have reached the Caf Champions League final, where they meet Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC over two legs in Pretoria on May 24 and Cairo on June 1. Pirates exited in the Champions League semifinals and Stellies at the same stage in the Confed.
“It's huge. It is big for us as a team. It means we will play in Africa, which has been a goal since the start of the season,” Solomons said.
“Obviously, it is not the Champions League, but it is something where we get to put our brand out there again and hopefully we can get into the final and win that one too.”
Solomons said Chiefs would have loved to end their trophy drought far earlier for chair and founder Kaizer Motaung.
“We wanted it a bit sooner but this is a good moment for us. It has been a long time since we put smiles on our supporters' faces and we have to be happy about it.
