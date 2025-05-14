Ancelotti proud of unforgettable years at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he was proud of the legacy he had built in four mostly successful years in his second tenure at Real Madrid and will only have good memories as he heads to Brazil to take over the five-times world champions.

Wednesday's LaLiga match at home to Mallorca was on the back burner during the prematch press conference one day after the Brazilian FA (CBF) announced that the Italian would become Brazil coach after leaving Real at the end of the season.

All but the opening question from Real's in-house TV channel were related to Ancelotti's imminent move, but he said his focus will be in Spain until he travels to Brazil on May 25.

“There have been some unforgettable years that I'll carry dearly close to my heart,” Ancelotti said.

“Football, like life itself, is full of adventures that begin but eventually have to end. I always knew that one day it would come to an end my time here at Real.