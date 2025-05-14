‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates

“They took care of me since day one and still do. Now that I am leaving, they care about me. I am a thankful person, so this is something I really appreciate and will never forget.”
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
As he exited the stage, outgoing Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro thanked club chair Irvin Khoza for handing him the privilege of coaching the club.
The 47-year-old Spaniard said he will never coach another team in South Africa.
Riveiro, who is hotly tipped to take over at Egyptian giants Al Ahly, took charge of his final match as Pirates coach as they thumped Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
Goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 16th minute, Bandile Shandu (61st) and Kabelo Dlamini (66th) ensured the second-placed Buccaneers gave Riveiro a resounding send-off in front of a vocal Soweto crowd.
The result is highly unlikely to have an effect on the league title race. Mamelodi Sundowns need a point from their last two games, which on form they are likely to get meeting Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday (7.30pm), to wrap up a record-extending eighth successive title.
Riveiro said Khoza and the rest of Pirates' management looked after him during his three successful years at the club, which produced five domestic cup trophies of the eight on offer, a Champions League semifinal and two second place finishes in the league, which is set to become three.
“Over the three years, we have managed to have an open and honest relationship with the management of the club and the chair really took care of me,” the Spaniard said.
Riveiro was supposed to leave at the end of the season — it was announced in late April he would not renew his contract — but he has been granted an early release from his contract to join a new club. Assistant Mandla Ncikazi is to take over their remaining four matches as caretaker coach.
“Him [Khoza] and his management really care about me and my future and what they are doing [allowing him to leave early] is something generous. It is something they considered to be fair after my time at Pirates and my service.
Pirates turn it on at Orlando to bid ‘padre’ José Riveiro farewell in style
“They took care of me since day one and still do. Now that I am leaving, they care about me. I am a thankful person, so this is something I really appreciate and will never forget.”
Over the three years, Riveiro has fallen in love with Pirates and said if he returns to SA it will be with the Buccaneers.
“I will never coach any other team in South Africa. I am a Buccaneer and Orlando Pirates is the only club I could have the motivation and courage, energy and heart to coach in SA.”
He said Ncikazi and his team will be able to finish the season on a positive note.
“You are talking about people who have huge experience in South African football. After three years together, we have developed clear guidelines and have our methodology on how to do things.
“There are not going to be big changes for the upcoming four games. They [the coaches] know each other very well and they know the players, so there will be continuity.
“They know I will be there for them with whatever they need and together we will manage to finalise the season. I have zero doubt it is going to be a good month for the team.”
