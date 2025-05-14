Miguel says there’s no armband tussle with Chiefs captain Maart

However, discussions on social media and radio chat shows have questioned his leadership qualities, specially in the context of Amakhosi's otherwise poor 2024-25 season.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs deputy captain Inácio Miguel has stressed there is no armband rivalry between him and captain Yusuf Maart.
The Angolan defender emphasised his “huge respect” for Maart, and dispelled the notion he could be a better leader than the former Sekhukhune United midfielder.
Maart led Chiefs to their first trophy in 10 years, winning the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. He also etched his name in Amakhosi's history books by scoring the goal that ended their long trophy drought.
However, discussions on social media and radio chat shows have questioned his leadership qualities, specially in the context of Amakhosi's otherwise poor 2024-25 season.
Maart, 28, who joined Chiefs from Sekhukhune in July 2022 where he was also captain, cuts a quiet figure, in contrast to the vocal Miguel. The Angolan, 29, arrived at Chiefs from Petro Luanda at the start of the season.
“I have huge respect for Yusuf. Yusuf is my captain,” Miguel said.
“I respect him a lot. He has a lot of leadership skills. I don't see any difference when it's me or him wearing the armband because we're two great leaders.
“He's my leader. He has played a huge role for the team. He represents the face of the team, he never hides.
“He has a lot of personality and character. I love him a lot. I can't say if I were the captain things would have been better, no.”
‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates
Miguel said Chiefs were pleased to humble their naysayers with their Nedbank Cup triumph.
“A lot of people doubted us but look at us now. It was written. No-one can take this away from us,” he told SABC Sports.
“This is a feeling we've been searching for for so long. This will stay in my memory for so long.”
Chiefs will fight to finish in the top eight, aiming to win their last two fixtures against Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday and Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on May 24.
SowetanLIVE
