Soccer

Miguel says there’s no armband tussle with Chiefs captain Maart

‘He’s my leader. He has played a huge role for the team,’ says the Angolan

14 May 2025 - 12:18
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Inácio Miguel of Kaizer Chiefs is presented with his winners' medal after their Nedbank Cup final win against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs deputy captain Inácio Miguel has stressed there is no armband rivalry between him and captain Yusuf Maart.

The Angolan defender emphasised his “huge respect” for Maart, and dispelled the notion he could be a better leader than the former Sekhukhune United midfielder.

Maart led Chiefs to their first trophy in 10 years, winning the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. He also etched his name in Amakhosi's history books by scoring the goal that ended their long trophy drought. 

However, discussions on social media and radio chat shows have questioned his leadership qualities, specially in the context of Amakhosi's otherwise poor 2024-25 season.

Maart, 28, who joined Chiefs from Sekhukhune in July 2022 where he was also captain, cuts a quiet figure, in contrast to the vocal Miguel. The Angolan, 29, arrived at Chiefs from Petro Luanda at the start of the season.

“I have huge respect for Yusuf. Yusuf is my captain,” Miguel said.

“I respect him a lot. He has a lot of leadership skills. I don't see any difference when it's me or him wearing the armband because we're two great leaders.

“He's my leader. He has played a huge role for the team. He represents the face of the team, he never hides.

“He has a lot of personality and character. I love him a lot. I can't say if I were the captain things would have been better, no.”

SowetanLIVE

