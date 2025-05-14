Soccer

POLL | Should Chiefs’ coach Nasreddine Nabi be fired despite winning Nedbank Cup?

14 May 2025 - 11:51 By TimesLIVE
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi with the Nedbank Cup trophy after they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs lifted their first trophy in 10 years after winning the Nedbank Cup final 2-1 against arch foes Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, prompting huge celebrations around the country by their supporters.

Despite this, the pressure remains on coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Chiefs have had a poor season outside the Nedbank Cup in the Tunisian coach’s first season. Even if Nabi has stressed the 2024-25 campaign is for rebuilding, many argue that apart from their cup trophy, Amakhosi have not shown enough signs of progress under the coach and his expensive technical staff, despite some decent signings.

Chiefs are in ninth place in the Betway Premiership where, given they have won one game in 10, there are doubts they can win at least one of their last two fixtures against Sekhukhune United away and Polokwane City at home, or both, to make the top eight.

Amakhosi are even in danger of ending lower than last campaign’s worst-ever 10th.

Sunday Times reported Chiefs had decided ahead of the Nedbank final they would not keep Nabi, even if they lifted the trophy.

There have been heated debates about whether the club should give the coach another season to prove himself, especially since he has ended their agonisingly long silverware drought.

TimesLIVE

