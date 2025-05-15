Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabalane on Sundowns, Riveiro’s legacy at Pirates, Chiefs’ trophy

15 May 2025 - 13:01 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the 65th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger Dikgang “Terminator” Mabalane.

The show starts with Mabalane reflecting on the legacy of former Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who left on Tuesday after three successful years at the club where he won five cup competitions. 

Riveiro’s highlights include taking the team to the semifinals of the 2024-25 Champions League, where they lost to Egyptian side Pyramids FC. 

‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates

‘Over the three years, we have managed to have an open and honest relationship with the management of the club.’
Sport
1 day ago

Mabalane said Riveiro has left an indelible mark on the club and will be fondly remembered for restoring a winning mentality, improving players and giving opportunities to young stars like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkotha and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. 

The panellists also reflected on Kaizer Chiefs finally winning a trophy after 10 years when they beat Pirates last weekend in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium. 

Also on the discussion table was Mamelodi Sundowns, who clinched their Betway Premiership for the eighth successive season with a match to spare with their 3-0 victory against Chippa United in East London on Wednesday. 

