Cardoso shifts focus to Magesi, Pyramids after Sundowns clinch league

Image: Richard Huggard
Clinching the Betway Premiership with a match to spare has given Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso time to start preparing for their Caf Champions League final first leg against Pyramids FC on May 24.
Sundowns secured a record eighth successive league title with their 3-0 win over Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday night.
Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring in the 11th minute, joining Brazilian teammate Lucas Ribeiro on 14 goals, leading the Premiership top scorers' list as Downs reached an unassailable lead of 70 points from 27 matches. They will play their last game against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (5.30pm), where they will lift the new Premiership trophy.
Cardoso said wrapping up the league allows Downs to start planning for the Champions League final first leg in Pretoria and second leg in Cairo on June 1.
“I will start thinking about it now,” the coach said. "[But] it doesn't mean we will not prepare to win our next match [against Magesi].
“Of course we will, because Magesi have been doing well in their recent games so we need to be wary of them because we want to finish the league in the best way in front of our fans.
“But, myself, I will now start planning for Pyramids. I know my people [technical staff] are working on it because that's the way we prepare. The way they are also working on the Club World Cup [in the US in June and July].
“But about the Club World Cup, I don't worry at all. I have time now to start watching something about Pyramids, but let's keep an eye on ourselves because that's also the most important thing.”
Cardoso, who took over Sundowns in December replacing Manqoba Mngqithi, steered the club to 17 league wins, a draw and a defeat in 19 matches. He lauded his players' commitment throughout the campaign.
“I think the values we developed in the locker room, the way we overcame the worst moments and we developed a good sense of love, of brotherhood among us.
“The spirit has been a wonderful pleasure to experience in these months. I think when I arrived it was clear there was something that needed to change, mostly the energy.
“It had nothing to do with the work of the previous coaches, who I respect so much because it was not a matter of results, it was a matter of atmosphere.”
