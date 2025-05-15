Soccer

WATCH | Joyful scenes in East London as Sundowns clinch title No 8

Brazilians wrapped up the 2024-2025 Premiership title in style, banging in sumptuous goals

15 May 2025 - 09:08
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate winning the 2024/2025 Betway Premiership title, clinched with their 3-0 victory against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday night.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns wrapped up a remarkable eighth Betway Premiership title in succession and did it in style, smashing in sumptuous goals in their 3-0 win against Chippa United to spark celebrations at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday night.

Coach Miguel Cardoso's Brazilians needed a point from the match to clinch the title and confirm their dominance of the league now nearing a decade.

Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring in the 11th minute, joining Brazilian teammate Lucas Ribeiro on 14 goals leading the Premiership top scorers' list. 

Ribeiro's countryman Arthur Sales scored a brace, notching his first in the 69th minute, then scoring a stunner from a seemingly impossible angle on the right of the box in the 89th. 

These were the scenes at the stadium:

