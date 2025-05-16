Soccer

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka praises charges after they qualified for U-20 Afcon final

16 May 2025 - 11:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African players celebrate after beating Nigeria to qualify for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations U20 final at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.
South African players celebrate after beating Nigeria to qualify for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations U20 final at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SA coach Raymond Mdaka has praised his charges for showing character and discipline in their impressive run to the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final. 

Amajita beat rivals Nigeria 1-0 in their semifinal match on Thursday night at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia. They will meet Morocco in the final on Sunday night in Cairo. 

Morocco beat hosts Egypt in the other semifinal match to confirm the final with SA. 

During the tournament, players including Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, Neo Rapoo, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Lathlaku, Kgomotso Madiba, Jody Ahshene and Mfundo Vilakazi got opportunities to impress. 

“The boys showed character. They were disciplined in all the matches and they stuck to the technical and tactical agreements we agreed on during training sessions. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabalane on Sundowns, Riveiro’s legacy at Pirates, Chiefs’ trophy

In the 65th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Jomo Cosmos, ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It was not an easy match [against Nigeria] but our boys are growing in every match and that is pleasing to see,” Mdaka said after the win over Nigeria. 

SA qualified for the final despite not having key players, including captain Asekho Tiwani of Mamelodi Sundowns, who suffered a knee injury in the opening match of the tournament against Egypt. 

Going into the tournament, Mdaka did not have the services of Kaizer Chiefs striker Naledi Hlongwane, who had registration issues, defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was not released by Orlando Pirates, and Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena. 

MORE

‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates

‘Over the three years, we have managed to have an open and honest relationship with the management of the club.’
Sport
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Trophy for Chiefs to be celebrated, but they have a long road to reclaim former glory

It will take more than a single trophy to help Chiefs climb out of it and become genuinely competitive again
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Cardoso shifts focus to Magesi, Pyramids after Sundowns clinch league

‘Spirit has been a wonderful pleasure to experience in these months,’ the Portuguese says.
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Joyful scenes in East London as Sundowns clinch title No 8

The Brazilians wrapped up the 2024-2025 Premiership title in style, banging in sumptuous goals.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at ... Soccer
  2. ‘Mature’ matric pupil Koekemoer adds to SA’s ‘insane’ 4x400m talent pool Sport
  3. Nigeria have teased U-20 Afcon semi opponents Amajita as ‘junior brothers’ Soccer
  4. Amajita stun Nigeria — and reach their first U-20 Afcon final in 28 years Soccer
  5. Sundowns crowned league champions for eighth successive season Soccer

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS