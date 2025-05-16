SA coach Raymond Mdaka has praised his charges for showing character and discipline in their impressive run to the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
Amajita beat rivals Nigeria 1-0 in their semifinal match on Thursday night at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia. They will meet Morocco in the final on Sunday night in Cairo.
Morocco beat hosts Egypt in the other semifinal match to confirm the final with SA.
During the tournament, players including Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, Neo Rapoo, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Lathlaku, Kgomotso Madiba, Jody Ahshene and Mfundo Vilakazi got opportunities to impress.
“The boys showed character. They were disciplined in all the matches and they stuck to the technical and tactical agreements we agreed on during training sessions.
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka praises charges after they qualified for U-20 Afcon final
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“It was not an easy match [against Nigeria] but our boys are growing in every match and that is pleasing to see,” Mdaka said after the win over Nigeria.
SA qualified for the final despite not having key players, including captain Asekho Tiwani of Mamelodi Sundowns, who suffered a knee injury in the opening match of the tournament against Egypt.
Going into the tournament, Mdaka did not have the services of Kaizer Chiefs striker Naledi Hlongwane, who had registration issues, defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was not released by Orlando Pirates, and Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena.
