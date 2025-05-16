Soccer

Coach Flick hails ‘incredible’ Barca after clinching La Liga title

16 May 2025 - 08:35 By Fernando Kallas
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.
Image: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was thrilled with the overall performance of his players throughout a dominant season that culminated in a 28th La Liga title for the club on Thursday after they beat Espanyol 2-0.

Unbeaten since late December in domestic competition, Barcelona also won the Spanish Super Cup in January and the Copa del Rey by beating Real Madrid in the final.

"I think specially in the second part of the season we have been amazing. We haven't lost a game and that's great. Congratulations to the team, the club and the fans. We are very happy with what we have achieved," Flick told a press conference.

"I don't think I had enough time to explain it throughout the season but I put a lot of value to the culture we have created, this family we have created.

"A lot of work is being done, with a lot of passion and a great mentality. It's nice to see this family we have created. How we take care of each other. It's unique, I'm delighted."

Flick praised teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who opened the scoring against Espanyol with a superb strike in the second half, but insisted Barcelona are much more than only  the 17-year-old winger.

"It's Barcelona's LaLiga. It's not about one player. Of course Lamine has been important, but we are a team and that's the most important thing. The team as a whole," Flick said.

"Everyone has done their job very well. We are a team. This is what we wanted. We have given the best version for this club. All the fans can be proud.

"Lamine has scored more goals like this. He trains every day that same move, but today was a perfect goal."

