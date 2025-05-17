Kaizer Chiefs have paused celebrations after they won the Nedbank Cup last weekend, their first trophy in 10 years, and have shifted their focus to finishing the Betway Premiership in the top eight.
Their mission starts with a tricky trip to face Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, where three points will bring them closer to qualifying for the MTN8 next season.
It is not going to be an easy outing against third-placed Sekhukhune, who have ambitions of their own to return to the Confederation Cup next season.
“I am happy because it is something [winning Nedbank Cup] we have all been looking for,” said defender Zitha Kwinika.
Chiefs turn attention to the league after Nedbank Cup exploits
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have paused celebrations after they won the Nedbank Cup last weekend, their first trophy in 10 years, and have shifted their focus to finishing the Betway Premiership in the top eight.
Their mission starts with a tricky trip to face Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, where three points will bring them closer to qualifying for the MTN8 next season.
It is not going to be an easy outing against third-placed Sekhukhune, who have ambitions of their own to return to the Confederation Cup next season.
“I am happy because it is something [winning Nedbank Cup] we have all been looking for,” said defender Zitha Kwinika.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabalane on Sundowns, Riveiro’s legacy at Pirates, Chiefs’ trophy
“It has lifted a bit of weight from us, but we are professionals at the end of the day. We have a job at hand and we know we can’t celebrate forever. But we take this good feeling as the start of better things.
“The road to winning more trophies starts this Saturday against Sekhukhune.”
Chiefs cannot afford to finish outside the top eight for a second season.
“Finishing in the top eight makes a lot of things possible. The Nedbank Cup win gives us even more motivation to make the top eight so we can recreate the feeling.
“The most important game is always the next game.”
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka praises charges after they qualify for U-20 Afcon final
Looking at Sekhukhune, Kwinika said they will be up against a tough team.
“Sekhukhune are really doing well for themselves. They deserve respect because their league position is a reflection of how they have been performing. We will have to be at our best because both teams have a lot to play for. They are playing for a Caf spot and we want a top eight finish.”
Elsewhere tomorrow, focus will be on the post-Jose Riveiro era at Orlando Pirates when they host TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium.
The Buccaneers cannot be overtaken in second place by Sekhukhune or Stellenbosch but they will be looking to finish well against TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Magesi FC.
Sundowns crowned league champions for eighth successive season
Full fixtures
May 17
Marumo Gallants v Chippa United (Dr Molemela Stadium)
Pirates v TS Galaxy (Orlando Stadium)
Polokwane City v Cape Town City (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium)
Richards Bay v Golden Arrows (King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium)
Sekhukhune United v Kaizer Chiefs (Peter Mokaba Stadium)
Stellenbosch FC v SuperSport United (Danie Craven Stadium)
All 3pm
May 18
Sundowns v Magesi FC (Loftus Versfeld Stadium)
5.30pm
MORE
‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates
Cardoso showed himself a skilled technician stretching Sundowns’ league dominance
Miguel says there’s no armband tussle with Chiefs captain Maart
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos