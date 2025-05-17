Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for friendlies against Zambia and Botswana

Midfielder Refiloe Jane will make her return to Banyana Banyana after she was included by coach Desiree Ellis in the squad to face neighbours Zambia and Botswana in a three-nations international series later in the month.

The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women’s national team will play against Botswana on May 28 and then Botswana and Zambia will face off against each other May 31.

Then Banyana will wrap up the friendly series against Zambia on June 3.

The matches are part of Banyana’s preparations for the defense of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title as the countdown continues to the tournament to be hosted in Morocco between July 5 and 26.

“We are the highest ranked team in the Cosafa region, but I don’t think that means anything,” Ellis.