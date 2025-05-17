Soccer

Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for friendlies against Zambia and Botswana

17 May 2025 - 07:56 By SPORTS REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane returns to the national team for friendlies against Botswana and Zambia.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane returns to the national team for friendlies against Botswana and Zambia.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Midfielder Refiloe Jane will make her return to Banyana Banyana after she was included by coach Desiree Ellis in the squad to face neighbours Zambia and Botswana in a three-nations international series later in the month.

The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women’s national team will play against Botswana on May 28 and then Botswana and Zambia will face off against each other May 31. 

Then Banyana will wrap up the friendly series against Zambia on June 3. 

The matches are part of Banyana’s preparations for the defense of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title as the countdown continues to the tournament to be hosted in Morocco between July 5 and 26. 

“We are the highest ranked team in the Cosafa region, but I don’t think that means anything,” Ellis. 

“Being Wafcon defending champions carries a bit of weight on your back with everybody wanting to play and beat you. But we also know that it’s a test not just for us but for them.  

“We’re all going to the Wafcon. Botswana got to the quarterfinals, Zambia got to the semifinals the last time.  So, the test is for us but just so much as it is for them, and I think the physicality that both of them are going to bring is something we sometimes struggle with.” 

Ellis said they must they must show control of matches and be good defensively. 

“I think we’ve got to have more control and this will help us to see where we are with that. Defensively we’ve got to be sound and obviously at set-pieces we’re going to be challenged with the area that they have.  

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabalane on Sundowns, Riveiro’s legacy at Pirates, Chiefs’ trophy

In the 65th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Jomo Cosmos, ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The speed of both teams’ attack that they have, we’ve got to be able to then organise our defensive shape better because that is what’s going to happen at Wafcon.”  

Key striker Thembi Kgatlana has not been selected to this camp and Ellis explained she has club commitments that would have made it difficult for her to travel from North America and still be fresh enough for the two friendlies. 

All matches will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville and kick off is at 3pm.  

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka praises charges after they qualify for U-20 Afcon final

SA coach Raymond Mdaka has praised his charges for showing character and discipline in their impressive run to the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Cardoso showed himself a skilled technician stretching Sundowns’ league dominance

A poor technician more used to working on Fiat than Rolls-Royce engines can put a spanner in the works.
Sport
1 day ago

‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at Pirates

‘Over the three years, we have managed to have an open and honest relationship with the management of the club.’
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Mature’ matric pupil Koekemoer adds to SA’s ‘insane’ 4x400m talent pool Sport
  2. ‘I will never coach any other team in SA’: Riveiro thanks Khoza for time at ... Soccer
  3. Amajita stun Nigeria — and reach their first U-20 Afcon final in 28 years Soccer
  4. Daniel Cardoso wary of Chiefs as they meet in 'game of the weekend' Soccer
  5. Massive prize pot awaits Proteas for winning World Test Championship Cricket

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS