Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for friendlies against Zambia and Botswana
Midfielder Refiloe Jane will make her return to Banyana Banyana after she was included by coach Desiree Ellis in the squad to face neighbours Zambia and Botswana in a three-nations international series later in the month.
The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women’s national team will play against Botswana on May 28 and then Botswana and Zambia will face off against each other May 31.
Then Banyana will wrap up the friendly series against Zambia on June 3.
The matches are part of Banyana’s preparations for the defense of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title as the countdown continues to the tournament to be hosted in Morocco between July 5 and 26.
“We are the highest ranked team in the Cosafa region, but I don’t think that means anything,” Ellis.
Banyana Banyana squad to face Botswana and Zambia 26 May - 3 June 2025.#LiveTheImpossible @SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/n42YNKxdOp— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 16, 2025
“Being Wafcon defending champions carries a bit of weight on your back with everybody wanting to play and beat you. But we also know that it’s a test not just for us but for them.
“We’re all going to the Wafcon. Botswana got to the quarterfinals, Zambia got to the semifinals the last time. So, the test is for us but just so much as it is for them, and I think the physicality that both of them are going to bring is something we sometimes struggle with.”
Ellis said they must they must show control of matches and be good defensively.
“I think we’ve got to have more control and this will help us to see where we are with that. Defensively we’ve got to be sound and obviously at set-pieces we’re going to be challenged with the area that they have.
“The speed of both teams’ attack that they have, we’ve got to be able to then organise our defensive shape better because that is what’s going to happen at Wafcon.”
Key striker Thembi Kgatlana has not been selected to this camp and Ellis explained she has club commitments that would have made it difficult for her to travel from North America and still be fresh enough for the two friendlies.
All matches will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville and kick off is at 3pm.