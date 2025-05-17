Vegas defying odds at Quail Hollow with jackpot in sight

Leading a major may be unchartered territory for Jhonattan Vegas but the Venezuelan is not intimidated by the prospect of heading into the weekend in search of what would be a career-defining victory.

Vegas is a four-times winner on the PGA Tour but the world number 70 has a dismal history in the majors and was not at all in the conversation in the build-up to the PGA Championship.

"This is kind of what we put all those hours for. You put all those hours to give yourself chances like this," Vegas said after one-under-par 70 left him with a two-shot lead at the midway point of the year's second major.

"Unfortunately I haven't been able to do it throughout my career, but like I said, you never know. You got to keep the pedal down, keep your head down and keep working hard. You never know when things are going to turn your way," Vegas added.

Vegas is just the fourth player ranked 50 or higher in the world to hold the outright lead at the end of each of the first two rounds of a major championship.