Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final

South Africa are the kings of Africa at Under-20 level, Amajita heroically overcoming tough Morocco 1-0 in Sunday night’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final at Cairo International Stadium.

It was South Africa's first success in the tournament in just their second final appearance, the first coming when coach Shakes Mashaba's generation of Benni McCarthy, Matthew Booth, Junaid Hartley and Stanton Fredericks lost 1-0 to hosts Morocco in the 1997 last game, 28 years ago.

Eighteen-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns reserve midfield prospect and TS Galaxy youth product Gomolemo Kekana scored a superb winner in the 70th minute, video assistant referee (VAR) allowing the goal after it was initially overruled.

As has been a trend for South Africa at the Afcon — where they topped Group A and saw off Democratic Republic of Congo in extra time and Nigeria in the last 16 and quarters, also 1-0 — they held their own in the first half, though with difficulty against a tough Morocco. They grew in strength in the second 45 minutes.