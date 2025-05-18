Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final
Sheer tenacity complemented skill and technical ability of coach Mdaka’s super-talented South Africans
South Africa are the kings of Africa at Under-20 level, Amajita heroically overcoming tough Morocco 1-0 in Sunday night’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final at Cairo International Stadium.
It was South Africa's first success in the tournament in just their second final appearance, the first coming when coach Shakes Mashaba's generation of Benni McCarthy, Matthew Booth, Junaid Hartley and Stanton Fredericks lost 1-0 to hosts Morocco in the 1997 last game, 28 years ago.
Eighteen-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns reserve midfield prospect and TS Galaxy youth product Gomolemo Kekana scored a superb winner in the 70th minute, video assistant referee (VAR) allowing the goal after it was initially overruled.
As has been a trend for South Africa at the Afcon — where they topped Group A and saw off Democratic Republic of Congo in extra time and Nigeria in the last 16 and quarters, also 1-0 — they held their own in the first half, though with difficulty against a tough Morocco. They grew in strength in the second 45 minutes.
Even if they were shaded, in some ways Amajita played one of their best opening halves of the tournament.
Again, as has also been the case in many games in this Afcon, South Africa were edged in chances but kept themselves in the contest with sheer determination in defence and by making sure they responded to blows landed by the opposition with jabs in the other direction.
Morocco’s power and movement when they threatened in attack required the South Africans to be at their best in the challenge. The North Africans were predictably not shy to put in an arm — such as when Hamza Koutoune caught Kekana in the face, going unpunished — or a shoulder to rough up the smaller, more skilful South Africans.
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka will feel his side were not well protected by Cameroonian referee Abdel Mefire and his fellow officials.
Again, perhaps South Africa rode their luck sometimes. But the defence, application, technical ability and skill of the combination and tenaciousness matching everyone they met in the competition were behind a huge trophy success for South African football.
Mdaka can take a bow and then some. He had his side superbly organised and playing for the jersey, growing in confidence when they were by no means anyone's tournament favourites.
These players can feel they have big futures and can keep matching anyone they meet in those. And South Africa have a real goalkeeping talent in the 18-year-old man of the match and goalkeeper of the tournament Fletcher Lowe, who is on the books of Portuguese side Estoril's juniors.
South Africa could have snuck a third-minute lead as Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal’s appalling back-pass was to the feet of Jody Ah Shene, who seemed as surprised as anyone and shot into the legs of advancing goalkeeper Yanis Benchaouch.
Morocco wing Ilias Boumassaoudi burst past two defenders at the left corner of the box and struck powerfully to force an excellent reflex save from Lowe.
On the counterattack Shakeel April sprinted down the right and shot at Benchaouch.
Playmaker Mouad Dahak’s dipping shot was turned past the post by Lowe.
Morocco continued to edge the chances at the start of the second half, Koutoune’s low ball drilled in from the right allowed to run by substitute Ismaël Aouad to the feet of Jones El-Abdellaoui to shoot at Lowe from point-blank.
Mdaka brought on SuperSport striker Thabang Mahlangu — South Africa’s top scorer with three goals, all from the bench — for a quiet Ah Shene in the 57th.
The South Africans, as they had in previous matches, were rewarded for their doggedness keeping themselves in the match when Kekana opened the scoring in the 70th with a superb drive from the edge of the area, though initially the goal was overruled for offside.
The VAR check found at the moment of Lowe’s kick from goal, which was missed on the bounce by Reda Laalaloui, Kekana was clearly played onside by Issa Habri on the near side.
With seven minutes left Koutoune’s cross with a stretched leg from outside the right upright flew cross the face but Othmane Maamma blew Morocco’s best chance for an equaliser, heading wide with Lowe stranded.