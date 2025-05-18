Crystal Palace’s FA Cup final win over City was one-in-10 shot, says Glasner

Crystal Palace's momentous FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday was a one-in-10 shot, according to Oliver Glasner who became the first manager in the London club's history to deliver major silverware.

Eberechi Eze's 16th-minute volley proved decisive as Palace, roared on by their success-starved fans, made up for two previous FA Cup final heartbreaks in 1990 and 2016.

Unlike their dominant display against Champions League quarter-finalists Aston Villa in the semifinal, Palace had only 21% possession against Pep Guardiola's City but defended incredibly to preserve the lead given to them by Eze's sweetly-struck effort from a Daniel Munoz cross.

“I can't really believe it. If you play this game 10 times, we win it once and that happened today,” said Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson 15 months ago and is the now the first Austrian coach to win the FA Cup.