Man City’s FA Cup final defeat snuffs out silver lining of horrible season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was magnanimous in defeat after Saturday's FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace meant City's horrible season ended without a major trophy for only the second time of his otherwise glittering reign.

But Guardiola's irritation at his side's inability to convert their remarkable 78% possession against a spirited Palace rearguard was not far from the surface, even as he was effusive in his praise for their opponents.

His frustration was writ large in the closing stages, gesticulating furiously as attacks fizzled out before exchanging words with Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the final whistle condemned City to a second straight FA Cup final loss.

Guardiola bristled slightly when asked if Henderson ought to have seen red in the first half for handling the ball outside his area and denying Erling Haaland a goalscoring opportunity, which VAR checked and ultimately cleared.