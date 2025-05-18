Sundowns, undisputed kings of Premiership, lift trophy in style again

With a Champions League final first leg less than a week away, Mamelodi Sundowns could not go on all cylinders, but put on an exhibition match for their home supporters seeing off Magesi FC 2-0 in their final, trophy-lifting 2024-25 Betway Premiership clash.

Downs play the first leg of the Caf Champions League final against Pyramids FC at Loftus on Saturday (the second leg is in Cairo on June 1), so could not, as per tradition, end the Premiership season along with all the other sides in the coming Saturday’s final round.

They had wrapped up their remarkable, record-extending eighth successive title in midweek at any rate, so Sunday’s last league clash at Loftus predominantly served as celebration purposes and for the new Betway sponsorship era trophy to be presented.

Lucas Ribeiro’s brace in the fourth and 22nd minutes gave Downs a comfortable early lead that provided them the luxury of controlling the remainder of the clash with relative ease — exactly how the Pretoria side would have liked things, with the continental final on their minds.