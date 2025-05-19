Soccer

It will be hard to match this season’s record: Sundowns coach Cardoso

Team does not get the credit it deserves for its campaign, says coach

19 May 2025 - 13:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and the team celebrate being presented the trophy for the 2024-25 Betway Premiership after their 2-0 victory against Magesi FC in their final game at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso feels they are not getting enough credit after they continued to set the bar high in the Betway Premiership this season.

Sundowns capped off their eighth consecutive league title with a dominant 2-0 victory over Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro's brace in their final match.

They ended the season unbeaten at home, winning all 14 matches in Tshwane, while also matching their 73-point record for the 16-team Premiership era set last season under Rulani Mokwena, despite two less matches played (28) in 2024-25 due to the expulsion of Royal AM.

They set a new record for wins (24) in the 18- and 16-team eras, beating Manning Rangers' 23 set in 1996-97, in a 34-game season. Downs played six less this campaign.

The Brazilians scored 65 goals and conceded only 13. Cardoso believes it will be difficult to try to match their record in the future.

“This season for sure will stay in history for a long time. It is not easy to repeat. This season, I think we eclipsed almost all records — and it is not me; it's the guys who handle the ball,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference.

“I only lead, guide and help them do it, but they put it in such a way that it is difficult because you cannot win more home matches than you have on the calendar.

"It's difficult to collect more points than what we have and to score more goals than we have.

“But I'm happy because when you set standards, it means you went into a level that is difficult to achieve and that is the thing I think South Africa still doesn't recognise.

“Sundowns as a club, as a structure, the group of players who have been here last year and the coaches, myself included, have done a wonderful job.

“I feel it is not recognised at the level it should be.”

After winning their eighth successive league title, the Portuguese also believes it is possible Downs can go past 10 in a row.

“The challenge ahead of us next season regarding the championship is that it is possible to win it again. It is possible to win 11 championships, but hard work will be needed for it.

“What I told the players after the Chippa game [last week's league title-clinching 3-0 win in East London] is the next day we are not going to party, we are not going to celebrate, because we've already had a party [on the pitch] after the match.”

Sundowns turn their attention to the Caf Champions League final against Pyramids FC, where the first leg will be played at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3pm). The return leg is in Cairo on June 1.

SowetanLIVE

