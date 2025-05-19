Soccer

Mdaka credits PSL’s Diski reserve league for Amajita’s Afcon success

U-20s became the third SA side to win a continental trophy after Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana

19 May 2025 - 10:33
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Amajita celebrate as they lift the trophy after their 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final victory against Morocco at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.
Amajita celebrate as they lift the trophy after their 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final victory against Morocco at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.
Image: Ayman Aref/BackpagePix

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has given the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), the Premier Soccer League's U-23 reserve league, a fair share of credit for his team's historic U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph.

South Africa beat Morocco 1-0 thanks to Gomolemo Kekana's stunning 70th-minute strike and a tenacious performance to lift their first U-20 Afcon trophy at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

After Bafana Bafana's 1996 title and Banyana Banyana's success of 2022, Amajita are only the third South African football side to be crowned continental champions.

Many crucial Amajita players — such as Stellenbosch FC defender Tylon Smith, who scooped the Player of the Tournament accolade, Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and his teammate Thato Sibiya, Kaizer Chiefs' Sifiso Timba — play in the DDC for their respective clubs.

“I salute the DDC because it made it easy for us to be able to see players weekend after weekend going to different places,” Mdaka told SABC Sports.

“Our country is so big, so if it weren't for the DDC, we wouldn't be able to see them. You couldn't drive to do follow-ups on players, but through the DDC we were able to see players.

“So we salute them and we say they have done a good job for the country.”

Goalkeeper of the Tournament Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, who is on the books of Portuguese side Estoril's U-19s, is the only player who is not locally-based in Mdaka's squad. The 18-year-old put up some impressive displays, especially in the semifinals against Nigeria and in the final against Morocco, where he also walked away with the man of the match award.

Smythe-Lowe dedicated his man of the match award in the final to the SA U-20 team, especially the back room staff. 

“This award is for the team. I mean, with only me and without them, we would be nowhere.

“Together we are stronger. It is nice to do my part but the real plaudits go to everyone, even the people behind the scenes; physios, doctors, fitness coaches and the players too.

“It's amazing what we've been able to do.”

Amajita's first success in the U-20 Afcon came in their second final appearance, the first when coach Shakes Mashaba's generation of Benni McCarthy, Matthew Booth, Junaid Hartley and Stanton Fredericks lost 1-0 to hosts Morocco in the 1997 last game, 28 years ago.

South Africa sealed their ticket to the U-20 World Cup, to be staged in Chile from September 27 to October 19, by reaching the semifinals.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final

Sheer tenacity complemented skill and technical ability of coach Mdaka’s super-talented South Africans.
Sport
14 hours ago

Nabi appeals to fans to help Chiefs win crucial last match against Polokwane

Coach thinks top eight ‘is a situation that will be resolved in the last game [at] the last minute’.
Sport
3 hours ago

Durban City clinch Motsepe title, pending DC, relegate Cape Town Spurs

Team formerly known as Maritzburg United back in top flight, though case over improperly registered player might prove a spanner in the works.
Sport
19 hours ago

Sundowns, undisputed kings of Premiership, lift trophy in style again

Brazilians, with eye on Champions League final, see off Magesi without much sweat thanks to Ribeiro brace.
Sport
17 hours ago

‘It is not correct’: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi on reports of his exit

‘I respect all the journalists but this news is bad for me because it created confusion in my team.’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine wins over 100m again while Wayde van Niekerk ends third Sport
  2. Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final Soccer
  3. ‘It is not correct’: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi on reports of his exit Soccer
  4. Durban City clinch Motsepe title, pending DC, relegate Cape Town Spurs Soccer
  5. Sundowns, undisputed kings of Premiership, lift trophy in style again Soccer

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS