Soccer

Nabi appeals to fans to help Chiefs win crucial last match against Polokwane

Coach thinks top eight ‘is a situation that will be resolved in the last game, [at] the last minute’

19 May 2025 - 09:22
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiafs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Kaizer Chiafs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi remains optimistic Kaizer Chiefs will finish in the Betway Premiership top eight.

The Tunisian has encouraged the club's huge support to show up for their must-win final clash against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday to help Amakhosi do that.

Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United left Amakhosi in ninth place and facing a final-day battle to try to sneak into the top eight.

“If you look at the table, I think it is a situation that will be resolved in the last game, [at] the last minute. But we are going to do everything [to finish in the top eight],” Nabi said.

“We are confident. We are playing at home in the last game, and we will have our supporters.

“Everyone knows how important it is [to finish in the top eight]. I appeal to our fans to come to FNB Stadium for our last game.

“We need them because the game is very important. We need these three points, and we need them to support us to win the game.”

‘It is not correct’: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi on reports of his exit

‘I respect all the journalists but this news is bad for me because it created confusion in my team.’
Sport
22 hours ago

Nabi arrived at the start of the season with his own expensive technical staff and while he has stressed the 2024-25 campaign has been for rebuilding purposes, a finish outside the top eight will still be hard to swallow for Amakhosi supporters.

The club's management also might have some tough questions to ask of Nabi about his continuation at the club should Chiefs not qualify for next season's MTN8 despite some decent signings being made this campaign.

Nabi did manage to win Amakhosi their first trophy in 10 years with this month's Nedbank Cup final victory against Orlando Pirates in Durban.

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE:

Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final

Sheer tenacity complemented skill and technical ability of coach Mdaka’s super-talented South Africans.
Sport
11 hours ago

Sundowns, undisputed kings of Premiership, lift trophy in style again

Brazilians, with eye on Champions League final, see off Magesi without much sweat thanks to Ribeiro brace.
Sport
14 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mabalane on Sundowns, Riveiro’s legacy at Pirates, Chiefs’ trophy

In the 65th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Jomo Cosmos, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs held by Sekhukhune to leave their top eight ambitions hanging by a thread

On a topsy-turvy day of run-in football with serious consequences for most of the clubs, Kaizer Chiefs were held to 1-1 Betway Premiership draw by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for friendlies against Zambia and Botswana

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced a strong squad to face neighbours Zambia and Botswana in a three-nation international series later ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine wins over 100m again while Wayde van Niekerk ends third Sport
  2. Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final Soccer
  3. ‘It is not correct’: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi on reports of his exit Soccer
  4. Durban City clinch Motsepe title, pending DC, relegate Cape Town Spurs Soccer
  5. Sundowns, undisputed kings of Premiership, lift trophy in style again Soccer

Latest Videos

Insight: MG South Africa
Mechanical issue may have caused NYC ship crash: Official | REUTERS