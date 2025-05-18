Nabi appeals to fans to help Chiefs win crucial last match against Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi remains optimistic Kaizer Chiefs will finish in the Betway Premiership top eight.
The Tunisian has encouraged the club's huge support to show up for their must-win final clash against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday to help Amakhosi do that.
Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United left Amakhosi in ninth place and facing a final-day battle to try to sneak into the top eight.
“If you look at the table, I think it is a situation that will be resolved in the last game, [at] the last minute. But we are going to do everything [to finish in the top eight],” Nabi said.
“We are confident. We are playing at home in the last game, and we will have our supporters.
“Everyone knows how important it is [to finish in the top eight]. I appeal to our fans to come to FNB Stadium for our last game.
“We need them because the game is very important. We need these three points, and we need them to support us to win the game.”
Nabi arrived at the start of the season with his own expensive technical staff and while he has stressed the 2024-25 campaign has been for rebuilding purposes, a finish outside the top eight will still be hard to swallow for Amakhosi supporters.
The club's management also might have some tough questions to ask of Nabi about his continuation at the club should Chiefs not qualify for next season's MTN8 despite some decent signings being made this campaign.
Nabi did manage to win Amakhosi their first trophy in 10 years with this month's Nedbank Cup final victory against Orlando Pirates in Durban.
