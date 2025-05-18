“Two points lost, that's the feeling,” Ncikazi said. “Maybe we are paying the school fees [for Pirates' punishing schedule], in hindsight when I think about the stage we are in now.
Pirates caretaker coach Ncikazi dismayed at Galaxy draw
Bucs players might still be reeling from coach José Riveiro's departure
Dismayed by Saturday's 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy in his first game in charge of Orlando Pirates as caretaker coach after the exit of Jose Riveiro, Mandla Ncikazi feels it would be unwise of him to start implementing his own philosophy.
Ncikazi though, admitted he and the coach he was assistant to, Riveiro, are “not similar”.
Bucs will be looking to get back to winning when they face SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Bandile Shandu gave Pirates the lead four minutes after the hour mark at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, before Mpho Mvelase equalised for Galaxy deep into stoppage time.
Pirates are guaranteed to finish as runners-up to already-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns, meaning all their remaining games are of no consequence.
“Two points lost, that's the feeling,” Ncikazi said. “Maybe we are paying the school fees [for Pirates' punishing schedule], in hindsight when I think about the stage we are in now.
"[It's] the mileage, because I don't think we had the same drive and the same conviction that defines us. Now you start thinking, where are we? That's a feeling I had after the game.
“I worked with the coach [Riveiro] for three years. He found me here and I almost understand how he wants the methodology.
“But again, it won't be wise of me, as the coach just left last week, to try to reinvent the wheel; you try to cross the stream, change horses. I thought the wisdom was to continue with the processes.
“We [Ncikazi and Riveiro] are not similar, we're two different people but I understand the processes of the club.”
Ncikazi admitted Pirates' players could be struggling to come to terms with the coach's departure. Riveiro, given leave by Bucs to depart before his contract ended, has been linked to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
“I wish I can access that department but I can't avoid thinking in that direction [that Bucs are struggling with Riveiro's exit]. With this result, your mind goes through a lot of things. But you can't have one specific answer you can say is the cause.
“The coach had a big affect. I thought the players would use this game as a way of celebrating his success and stay at the club, but how people react to disappointments is different and unfortunately I don't have the capacity to measure that — but it is a possibility.”
Pirates, still making up a backlog of matches, meet AmaZulu in Saturday's Premiership final round, but then still have one game left to play after that against Magesi FC at Orlando next week on Wednesday.
