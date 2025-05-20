JDR protest over City’s Magawana dismissed, further DC by Spurs emerges

The protest over the ineligibility of a Durban City player was dismissed by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) on Tuesday night, however the KwaZulu-Natal club cannot celebrate being Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) victors just yet.

City clinched the MFC title on Sunday with their 1-0 final-round win against Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium, however were not handed the trophy and confirmation of their promotion to the Betway Premiership was put on hold pending various DC matters.

The result condemned second-last-placed Spurs — formerly Ajax Cape Town — to relegation to the third tier ABC Motsepe League a year after dropping from the Premiership.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said a protest lodged by seventh-placed finishers JDR Stars that City had improperly registered Saziso Magawana was dismissed by the DC on Tuesday night.