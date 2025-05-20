Soccer

JDR protest over City’s Magawana dismissed, further DC by Spurs emerges

Ineligibility protests delaying KZN team being crowned MFC champions, could affect playoffs

20 May 2025 - 22:28
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Durban City celebrate winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship with their 1-0 victory against Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated, at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, pending some disciplinary committee hearings.
Durban City celebrate winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship with their 1-0 victory against Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated, at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, pending some disciplinary committee hearings.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The protest over the ineligibility of a Durban City player was dismissed by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) on Tuesday night, however the KwaZulu-Natal club cannot celebrate being Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) victors just yet.

City clinched the MFC title on Sunday with their 1-0 final-round win against Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium, however were not handed the trophy and confirmation of their promotion to the Betway Premiership was put on hold pending various DC matters.

The result condemned second-last-placed Spurs — formerly Ajax Cape Town — to relegation to the third tier ABC Motsepe League a year after dropping from the Premiership.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said a protest lodged by seventh-placed finishers JDR Stars that City had improperly registered Saziso Magawana was dismissed by the DC on Tuesday night.

However, he revealed Spurs had brought a further protest over the same player on Monday and that matter was postponed to Wednesday. 

“I can confirm that a short while ago the PSL DC concluded a protest that was launched by JDR Stars against Durban City in respect of a player, Mr Magawana,” Majavu said on Tuesday night.

“Having listened to the evidence presented by the protesting club and submissions made by all parties, the DC dismissed that protest with costs to be paid by the protesting club, JDR.

“The effect of that decision is that the PSL DC found nothing wrong with the registration of Magawana by Durban City and to the extent he was fielded against JDR Stars there was no wrongdoing determined.

Kadodia upset Durban City denied Motsepe trophy over Magawana issue

‘There is no issue with our registrations, there is no fraud in this matter,’ says owner of KZN team.
Sport
1 day ago

“However, late yesterday [Monday] afternoon we received a further protest from Cape Town Spurs against City in respect of the same Mr Magawana. That protest was also enrolled for tonight [Tuesday] immediately after the earlier one pertaining to JDR Stars.

“The legal representatives for Spurs requested the matter be postponed to tomorrow [Wednesday] to enable them to make their witness available.

“The league did not object to the request for the postponement and neither did Durban City. The matter is scheduled to proceed at 4.30pm tomorrow.

“Out of an abundance of caution the league, represented by myself, directed all parties involved that in the event they wished to exercise their appeal rights, such appeals must be referred directly to arbitration, which has full and final effect.

Durban City clinch Motsepe title, pending DC, relegate Cape Town Spurs

Team formerly known as Maritzburg United back in top flight, though case over improperly registered player might prove a spanner in the works.
Sport
2 days ago

“All the parties have indicated they would abide by that directive. I will give a further update on the protest by Spurs tomorrow.

“I can also assure the football-loving public the league will do all it can to ensure its normal activities are not disrupted while respecting the rights of all those parties involved in these judicial proceedings.

“This is exactly why the league took the decision it did in respect of delaying the crowning of the champions over the weekend.”

The PSL will hope any appeals do not delay the start of the promotion-relegation playoffs that begin on May 27.

City chair Farook Kadodia has also complained the DC matter is delaying his club's ability to begin to plan, prepare and build a competitive squad for the next season's Premiership.

City, formerly Maritzburg United, relocated from Pietermaritzburg to Durban and renamed themselves ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. 

READ MORE:

SuperSport’s survival hopes dealt a huge blow with loss to Pirates

SuperSport United’s ambitions to avoid the dreaded PSL promotion play-offs suffered a huge blow when they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates during their ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Wydad Athletic make announcement on Rulani Mokwena

South African did not take charge of Moroccan giants’ last three games as they ended third in the Botola.
Sport
1 hour ago

Amajita not yet assured of their bonuses as Safa waits for Caf to pay

‘We have not received any money from Caf yet. When we have the money, we’ll decide,’ says Danny Jordaan.
Sport
6 hours ago

Six players for the future who helped Amajita win the U-20 Afcon

Victory by coach Raymond Mdaka’s team heralds arrival of batch of new talent in SA football.
Sport
18 hours ago

‘Successor to Ronwen’: scout who took keeper Fletcher Lowe to Afcon champs Amajita

‘Some of us are arguing now, why not put him as the Bafana Bafana third choice?’
Sport
12 hours ago

Mdaka credits PSL’s Diski reserve league for Amajita’s Afcon success

U-20s became the third SA football side to win a continental trophy after Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final Soccer
  2. Akani Simbine wins over 100m again while Wayde van Niekerk ends third Sport
  3. From rugby to World’s Strongest Man: Rayno Nel lifts a heavy first for Africa Sport
  4. Kadodia upset Durban City denied Motsepe trophy over Magawana issue Soccer
  5. Nabi appeals to fans to help Chiefs win crucial last match against Polokwane Soccer

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS