Lineker leaves BBC after apologising for post that drew anti-Semitism complaints

Gary Lineker, a former England football captain who became the face of the sport on British TV, will leave the BBC after apologising for sharing a social media post about Zionism that drew complaints over anti-Semitism.

Lineker, 64, the golden boy of English soccer in the 1980s and early 1990s who scored 48 times for his country, moved into broadcasting after hanging up his boots, presenting the BBC's flagship Match of the Day (MOTD) highlights show for 25 years.

The former striker, known for never receiving a yellow card during his 16-year playing career, was the broadcaster's highest-paid star, but had repeatedly been cautioned by the officially neutral BBC for opining on politics.

Lineker said on Monday he would depart after Sunday's final matches of the season. He apologised “unreservedly” last week after sharing online material that criticised Zionism and featured a picture of a rat, historically used as an insult against Jews.