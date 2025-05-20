SuperSport United interim coach Andre Arendse says his side must win Tuesday night’s game against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm) at all costs.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeping legend drew confidence from SuperSport's strong second-half display in their 2-1 defeat away to Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
SuperSport — in 14th place, level on points with 15th-placed Cape Town City — are staring a place in the promotion-relegation playoffs in the face.
With Royal AM expelled, no Premiership side will be relegated outright and the bottom side will got to the playoffs. Shockingly, it is two of sides who normally contest a top five placing, City and SuperSport, occupying the bottom two places in the final week.
Matsatsantsa know a win against a Pirates playing for pride as they are guaranteed ending runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, can give Arendse's side the boost they need from the game extra game they have on City ahead of Saturday's final round.
SuperSport (26 points from 25 games) meet Richards Bay FC at Peter Mokaba on Saturday, while City (26 from 27) play Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium.
A further spanner in the works is that SuperSport will still have played one less game by Saturday, due to the Premier Soccer League not having concluded what will happen in the matter of Matsatsantsa's game against Golden Arrows that was abandoned at 1-1 due to a light failure in late February.
“I am going into this game [against Pirates] a lot more positive, just based on that second half against Stellenbosch,” Arnendse said.
“That second half alone could easily have been 3-2 or 4-2 in our favour if it wasn’t for their goalkeeper, Oscarine [Masuluke], who had a good game — he saved them.”
SuperSport United cannot afford to lose against Pirates: Andre Arendse
‘I am going into this game a lot more positive, just based on that second half against Stellenbosch’
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Pirates drew 1-1 against TS Galaxy at home on Saturday in caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi’s first game after head coach Jose Riveiro left last week, a month before his contract expired.
“It’s a positive for us that Pirates look a bit unstable [after Riveiro’s exit], but you’re still coming up against a really quality side,” Arendse said.
“We are going to have to work for what we want to get out of that particular game. We can’t afford to lose [it], that’s the bottom line and a win would be huge for us.”
Pirates will be without suspended talismanic wide attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, while goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is also in doubt after he suffered an Achilles tendon strain and was substituted by Melusi Buthelezi at half time against Galaxy.
