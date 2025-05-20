Soccer

Wydad Athletic make announcement on Rulani Mokwena

20 May 2025 - 21:21
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Rulani Mokwena during training at new Wydad Athletic. File photo
Image: Wydad Athletic

Wydad Athletic have confirmed the departure of Rulani Mokwena as head coach, weeks after the South African was placed on “special leave” at the Moroccan giants.

Mokwena did not take charge of Wydad's last three games as they ended third in the top flight Botola, though an official announcement he was leaving was reportedly delayed over details to be ironed out or disagreements over how to terminate the remainder of his three-year contract.

Third place might not be considered such a poor a finish for a team that placed sixth in 2023-24 and has reportedly had financial troubles. However, results could not come consistently enough for Wydad's management as they seek a return to Champions League football for the 2017 and 2021-22 winners and 2018-19 and 2022-23 runners-up.

Wydad, which ended the Botola on 54 points from 30 games, won their last three games as Amine Benhachem took over as caretaker coach.

RS Berkane wrapped up the top flight title in the final round two weekends ago with 67 points. AS FAR were second on 57.

“Wydad Athletic and Rulani Mokwena have mutually agreed to terminate their contract with immediate affect,” the club said on Tuesday night.

“The club expresses its deepest gratitude to coach Mokwena and his technical staff for their unwavering commitment, hard work and sacrifices during a challenging season.”

Mokwena said he will “carry unforgettable memories from Wydad, a club that will forever remain in my heart”.

“I wish the team, staff and fans tremendous success in the new season and the Club World Cup [in the US in June and July].

“May you continue to make history and inspire us all.”

Mokwena surprisingly left Mamelodi Sundowns after a successful 2023-24 season in early July last year and joined Wydad days later.

