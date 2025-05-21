Soccer

DDC credited for preparing players for junior tournaments

21 May 2025 - 09:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Fletcher Lowe and Tyson Smith of SA with their individual trophies during the team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport from the Under-20 Afcon in Egypt.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

The DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) has been given credit for preparing SA players who went on to win the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt last weekend.

Amajita beat Morocco in the final on Sunday to become the third SA football team after Bafana Bafana (1996) and Banyana Banyana (2020) to be crowned continental champions. 

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said Amajita’s success underscores the impact of grassroots initiatives in cultivating football talent in the country. 

“We are incredibly proud of Amajita,” said Ramovha.  

“The remarkable achievement underscores the impact  grassroots development initiatives, such as our DStv Diski Challenge, play in unearthing and nurturing exceptional football talent.  

“With 18 of the players competing regularly in the Reserve League, the DDC has served as a crucial platform, providing young players with the competitive environment and exposure necessary to reach their full potential. 

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Under-20 team, the coaching staff, Safa, and all those involved in this remarkable achievement. Your victory inspires a generation of young footballers and validates the importance of investing in grassroots development,” said Ramovha.  

After the tournament, Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka gave credit to the contribution of the DDC. 

“I salute the DDC because it made it easy for us to be able to see players weekend after weekend going to different places,” Mdaka told SABC Sports. 

“Our country is so big, so if it weren't for the DDC, we wouldn't be able to see them. You couldn't drive to do follow-ups on players, but through the DDC we were able to see players. 

We salute them and we say they have done a good job for the country.”

Players featured for teams in the DDC who formed this year’s Afcon:  

  • Goalkeepers: Takalani Mazhamba (Chiefs), Kgoleng Ratisani (Sekhukhune) 
  • Defenders: Asekho Tiwani (Sundowns), Gopolang Taunyane (Chiefs), Tylon Smith (Stellenbosch), Neo Rapoo (SuperSport), Siviwe Nkwali (Cape Town Spurs), Sifiso Timba (Chiefs) 
  • Midfielders: Gomolemo Kekana (Sundowns), Patrick Autata (Cape Town City), Lazola Maku (SuperSport), Mfundo Vilakazi (Chiefs), Faiz Abrahams (Stellenbosch), Langelihle Phili (Stellenbosch), Shakeel April (Cape Town City), Kutlwano Letlhaku (Sundowns) 
  • Strikers: Jodh Ah Shene (Cape Town City), Thabang Mahlangu (SuperSport) 

READ MORE:

