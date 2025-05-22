Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high in clash between Sundowns and Pyramids

22 May 2025 - 13:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In the 66th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the latest sporting news of the week. 

The show starts with Mpanza and Mphahlele reflecting on Mamelodi Sundowns receiving the Betway Premiership trophy for winning the league for a record-extending eighth successive season. 

The discussion continues with the preview of the Champions League final first leg against Egyptian side Pyramids FC at Loftus on Saturday where their target is a win without conceding a goal. 

They also focus on the Confederation Cup final where Simba FC of Tanzania, coached by South African Fadlu Davids, will be out to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. 

Another area of discussion is the intriguing battles going into the final round of the season as it has not been decided who will finish third between Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United. 

The other interesting battle is who is going to make it to the top eight between AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay and Magesi FC. 

At the bottom of the log, it will be decided on Saturday who will be dropped to the relegation play-offs between Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Golden Arrows. 

READ MORE:

Sundowns must make use of home advantage against Pyramids: Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is expecting a tough test when they take on Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the Caf Champions League final at ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Tashreeq Matthews comfortable to play anywhere in the Sundowns attack

It's been open to interpretation since Tashreeq Matthews arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns last season and he doesn’t have a clear answer for it.
Sport
20 hours ago

Wydad Athletic make announcement on Rulani Mokwena

South African did not take charge of Moroccan giants’ last three games as they ended third in the Botola.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ wily old heads Zwane and Onyango vow to keep going

Last remaining members of 2016 Champions League victory might have a say in the next final over the next two weekends
Sport
1 day ago

DDC credited for preparing players for junior tournaments

The DStv Diski Challenge has been given credit for preparing SA players who went on to win the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt ...
Sport
1 day ago
