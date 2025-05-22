Captain Son Heung-min said he finally felt like a club legend after leading Tottenham Hotspur to their first trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday.
“Let's say I'm a legend. Why not? Only today,” said the South Korean, who has been at Spurs for a decade.
“Seventeen years, nobody's done it. So with such amazing players, yeah today's the day. Probably today I'll say I'm a legend of this club.
“I feel amazing. This is what I've always dreamed for and today is the day it happened. Dream came really, really true ... I'm the happiest man in the world.”
Spurs skipper Son feels like a club legend after Europa League victory
Son said he never doubted Spurs could win the Europa League despite a poor season in England's top flight where they sit 17th with just one match remaining.
“We had some tough games, but I always believed we could win this tournament ... credit to all the boys, they were outstanding from day one,” the 32-year-old told the club's website.
“I scored the first goal in the (new Tottenham Hotspur) stadium, captain of this club, win the Europa League ... in 10 years, I've done special things that I will never, ever forget.”
Reuters
