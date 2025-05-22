Sundowns must make use of home advantage against Pyramids: Modiba

“They are a team that has evolved a lot and they are doing well. We are up against a different team and coach and approach from the team that we played against them.”
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is expecting a tough test when they take on Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the Caf Champions League final at Loftus on Saturday (3pm).
The Brazilians take on Pyramids in the first leg where they will be looking to get a favourable result to take to Cairo next weekend where a new champion must be produced.
“We are expecting a tough game against Pyramids FC because they are a good team and they have well home and away,” said Modiba.
“We just have to apply ourselves well on the day and try to win the match in front of our home supporters. They have signed a few good players from the last team that we played against them in 2023.
“I think now they have gained more experience in the competition and that is explained by the fact that they are in the final. They are a team that is doing well, even in their domestic league they are competing with Al Ahly for the league title.
“They are a team that has evolved a lot and they are doing well. We are up against a different team and coach and approach from the team that we played against them.”
Modiba was not part of the Sundowns team in 2016 that won the Champions League but he knows about big continental matches as he was part of the SuperSport United side that lost to TP Mazembe in the Confederation cup final in 2017.
“It will be great for us because we really want to make history for the club, as players we want to win trophies. The last final I played with SuperSport United was in the Confederation Cup, it was our first one and we didn’t have much experience at that time.
“I saw how we fell short in that game and now I have experience because I have played many matches in the competition. We understand what it takes to be able to reach the final and win it.
“It has been eluding us for many years and we are on the right track, we just have to make sure that we do well in both legs. What helped players that joined after 2016, the guys who won it explained how it is important to win it.
“When we arrived here, we had that mentality to say we need to do well in the competition. We have been flirting and finally we are in the final and we want to experience the joy that they felt in 2016.”
