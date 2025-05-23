“All we want to ensure is come Saturday we're ready and we get a positive result out of the game. With other games I don't think it's in our hands to focus on what they do or don't do,” said Dove.
The defender didn't have an ideal start working with Nabi as he was seriously injured while in a preseason camp with the team in Turkey and only started playing in the second half of the season.
“It's never easy getting injured but it's by the grace of God that I'm standing here today. Also I need to thank the club, my physio and my teammates for the support they've been giving me throughout my injury.
“If your mind is in the right frame, it's easy to overcome difficulties and I think I'm proof of that. I recovered quickly and it was only possible because I wanted it more with the help of the people around me. It was easy to accomplish that. I'm feeling OK physically and mentally. I'm OK.”
The only other concern for Dove should be his future at Naturena which became in doubt after the club didn't extend his contract in January — six months before it expires on June 30.
“You can only control what you can. Whatever you can't, just leave it in God's hands. I'm focused on what I can do to help the team qualify for the top eight, the rest is just rest,” said Dove.
Edmilson Dove leaves contract extension talks at Chiefs 'in God's hands'
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Some Kaizer Chiefs players will not only be fighting for three points in the club's final Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday but also to secure their futures.
Chiefs need to win against Polokwane to have a chance to finish in the top eight — but for players such as defender Edmilson Dove and midfielder George Matlou, they'll be desperate to impress coach Nasreddine Nabi and the club's head honchos to have their stay at Naturena extended.
Dove, 30, probably has a better chance than Matlou to earn a new contract as he's been a regular recently in that erratic Chiefs defence that has conceded 32 goals against the 25 they've scored. The left-footed Mozambican international has found himself being used at central defence and left-back. He has been one of the better defenders in Nabi's team.
Speaking to reporters at Naturena before Saturday's match, Dove said the contract issue is not in his mind as the focus of everyone at the club is to ensure they finish in a better position than the 10th of last season, which was the club's worst in the league.
“We can only control what we can and whatever we can't we leave in God's hands. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and we do the counting at the end.
A win against Polokwane will probably earn Amakhosi a spot in the top eight but any other result may open the door for Chippa United, Polokwane, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay or Magesi FC to overtake them.
There will also be intense jostling for the third spot between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United in the last round of PSL matches on Saturday.
Stellies have to beat Cape Town City and condemn them to promotion/relegation playoffs to secure third spot and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup for the second successive season.
A win for Sekhukhune away to Lamontville Golden Arrows will also see them grab the third position if Stellies lose to their Cape Town rivals City.
City, SuperSport United, Arrows and Magesi will all be fighting to avoid promotion/relegation playoffs against two Motsepe Foundation Championship sides.
SuperSport must beat Richards Bay in Polokwane, Magesi avoid defeat against Gallants in Seshego, while Arrows must overcome Sekhukhune in Durban to leave City with no chance of avoiding the playoffs even if they beat Stellies in the Cape Town derby.
