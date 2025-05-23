“It’s a pity that we judge coaches by results and he wasn't great in the league but got us what we haven't had in the longest time, which is a trophy,” said Radebe. “I think Nabi deserves another season so that we can see where he is heading.”
As he gave Nabi the benefit of doubt, Radebe added it is important for the club to recruit quality players if they want to turn their fortunes around and be consistent.
“For him to bring consistency and the team to get better in the league so that we challenge for honours and qualify for continental football, the club must invest in players. We are hungry for success and Nabi needs the necessary support from the club. This is a big brand on the continent and support for the coach when it comes to recruiting players is crucial.
“They won the Nedbank Cup and this could be a great platform on which to built a team that will consistently win trophies and compete for league honours.”
Nasreddine Nabi deserves another season: Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe says coach Nasreddine Nabi must be given another season at Naturena.
The charismatic Nabi led Amakhosi to their first major trophy in 10 years and that success also ticked the significant box of qualification for the Confederation Cup next season.
But the feel-good factor of having won the Nedbank Cup against rivals Orlando Pirates may be dampened if they end the Betway Premiership season on Saturday outside the top eight.
The league campaign comes to an end this weekend and Chiefs are in serious danger of finishing their second successive season outside the top eight if they don’t get a favourable result against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium.
Not making top eight will be a disaster, says Chiefs’ Solomons
Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung said they backed Nabi but there would be a review at the end of the season.
“We back the coach and we have had this discussion during the season. It is not a new conversation and I have answered it repeatedly. The coach has a contract and we back him. We are going to sit down with him and see what needs to happen and what needs to change. But we have been backing the technical team and the coach.
“Right now the focus is to finish the season this weekend and then sit down and see what happens. But he has a contract, he is working tirelessly with his assistants to make sure things are tied up properly. I can’t speak to that [whether Nabi is going to stay or not] but right now we are focused on moving forward.”
