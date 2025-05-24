In the midfield, Cardoso went with tried and tested campaigners in the form of Teboho Mokoena and Marcello Allende to dictate terms in the engine room against the likes of Ibrahim Toure, Ahmed Saad and Walid Elkarti.
In the creative department, Cardoso went with Lucas Ribeiro, Tashereeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners with Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Jayden Adams and Denis Onyango on the bench.
Team: Williams, Kekana, Lebusa, Mudau, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Ribeiro, Matthews, Sales and Rayners
Cardoso names strong team for Champions League final against Pyramids
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso named a strong squad for the Caf Champions League final against Pyramids FC at Loftus.
The Brazilians face Pyramids in the much-anticipated Champions League final first leg at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday looking to get a favourable result to take to Cairo next weekend.
Ronwen Williams took his place between the poles with Grant Kekana and Mosa Lebusa in central defence and Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba on the wings.
In the midfield, Cardoso went with tried and tested campaigners in the form of Teboho Mokoena and Marcello Allende to dictate terms in the engine room against the likes of Ibrahim Toure, Ahmed Saad and Walid Elkarti.
In the creative department, Cardoso went with Lucas Ribeiro, Tashereeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners with Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Jayden Adams and Denis Onyango on the bench.
Team: Williams, Kekana, Lebusa, Mudau, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Ribeiro, Matthews, Sales and Rayners
READ MORE
Sundowns must make use of home advantage against Pyramids: Modiba
'The design is amazing,' Sundowns keeper Williams quips after Caf reveals a new Champions League trophy
‘Mr Dependable’ Lebusa ready to put his body on the line for Sundowns in Champions League final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos