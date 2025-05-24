Soccer

Cardoso names strong team for Champions League final against Pyramids

24 May 2025 - 14:19 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LOFTUS
Mamelodi Sundowns players doing pitch inspection ahead of the Champions League first leg against Pyramids FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso named a strong squad for the Caf Champions League final against Pyramids FC at Loftus. 

The Brazilians face Pyramids in the much-anticipated Champions League final first leg at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday looking to get a favourable result to take to Cairo next weekend. 

Ronwen Williams took his place between the poles with Grant Kekana and Mosa Lebusa in central defence and Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba on the wings. 

In the midfield, Cardoso went with tried and tested campaigners in the form of Teboho Mokoena and Marcello Allende to dictate terms in the engine room against the likes of Ibrahim Toure, Ahmed Saad and Walid Elkarti. 

In the creative department, Cardoso went with Lucas Ribeiro, Tashereeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners with Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Jayden Adams and Denis Onyango on the bench. 

Team: Williams, Kekana, Lebusa, Mudau, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Ribeiro, Matthews, Sales and Rayners 

