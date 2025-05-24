“I’m immensely proud of what we achieved together, rebuilding a united team that returned to African competition — where this great club belongs.
“Despite challenges, including our unfortunate defeat to MAS, there were many great moments like our five matches winning and some great football and I think this lays a strong foundation for future success.
“I’m deeply thankful to this incredible group of players — humble, passionate and talented — who made this journey special. With patience, this group, led by a remarkable president can achieve greatness.
“To the fans, your unwavering support fuelled us through every moment. To the staff, thank you for your dedication and I wish you continued success.
“As I pursue new opportunities in football management, I carry forward great experiences and my commitment to beautiful football, developing players and clubs and building projects rooted in passion and competitive success.”
Rulani Mokwena pens emotional letter to Wydad fans as he leaves the club
Image: BackpagePix
Rulani Mokwena has penned an emotional letter to Wydad Casablanca players, supporters and staff after his departure from the club after nine turbulent months in Morocco.
During his tenure, when he received persistent criticism from supporters and a section of former players, Mokwena was in charge of 27 Botola Pro League matches.
During his time in charge, he managed 11 wins, 12 draws and four defeats and was absent from the last three matches after being put on special leave.
Wydad ended the regular season in third place with 54 points from 30 games and because of this they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.
“With heartfelt gratitude, I’m stepping away from my role at Wydad AC to embark on the next chapter of my coaching journey,” Mokwena said in the letter.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high in clash between Sundowns and Pyramids
“I’m immensely proud of what we achieved together, rebuilding a united team that returned to African competition — where this great club belongs.
“Despite challenges, including our unfortunate defeat to MAS, there were many great moments like our five matches winning and some great football and I think this lays a strong foundation for future success.
“I’m deeply thankful to this incredible group of players — humble, passionate and talented — who made this journey special. With patience, this group, led by a remarkable president can achieve greatness.
“To the fans, your unwavering support fuelled us through every moment. To the staff, thank you for your dedication and I wish you continued success.
“As I pursue new opportunities in football management, I carry forward great experiences and my commitment to beautiful football, developing players and clubs and building projects rooted in passion and competitive success.”
READ MORE
Nasreddine Nabi deserves another season: Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe
‘Mr Dependable’ Lebusa ready to put his body on the line for Sundowns in Champions League final
It’s not a surprise at all, says U-20 goalie Smythe-Lowe of Amajita’s triumph at the Afcon in Egypt
DDC credited for preparing players for junior tournaments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos