Soccer

Rulani Mokwena pens emotional letter to Wydad fans as he leaves the club

24 May 2025 - 11:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rulani Mokwena has written an emotional letter to Wydad Casablanca after his departure from the club.
Rulani Mokwena has written an emotional letter to Wydad Casablanca after his departure from the club.
Image: BackpagePix

Rulani Mokwena has penned an emotional letter to Wydad Casablanca players, supporters and staff after his departure from the club after nine turbulent months in Morocco. 

During his tenure, when he received persistent criticism from supporters and a section of former players, Mokwena was in charge of 27 Botola Pro League matches. 

During his time in charge, he managed 11 wins, 12 draws and four defeats and was absent from the last three matches after being put on special leave. 

Wydad ended the regular season in third place with 54 points from 30 games and because of this they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season. 

“With heartfelt gratitude, I’m stepping away from my role at Wydad AC to embark on the next chapter of my coaching journey,” Mokwena said in the letter. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high in clash between Sundowns and Pyramids

In the 66th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the latest sporting news ...
Sport
2 days ago

“I’m immensely proud of what we achieved together, rebuilding a united team that returned to African competition — where this great club belongs.

“Despite challenges, including our unfortunate defeat to MAS, there were many great moments like our five matches winning and some great football and I think this lays a strong foundation for future success. 

“I’m deeply thankful to this incredible group of players — humble, passionate and talented — who made this journey special. With patience, this group, led by a remarkable president can achieve greatness.

“To the fans, your unwavering support fuelled us through every moment. To the staff, thank you for your dedication and I wish you continued success.

“As I pursue new opportunities in football management, I carry forward great experiences and my commitment to beautiful football, developing players and clubs and building projects rooted in passion and competitive success.” 

READ MORE

Nasreddine Nabi deserves another season: Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe says coach Nasreddine Nabi must be given another season at Naturena.
Sport
1 day ago

‘Mr Dependable’ Lebusa ready to put his body on the line for Sundowns in Champions League final

The Brazilians clash with the troublesome Pyramids FC in the first leg on Saturday before preparing for the second leg in Cairo
Sport
1 day ago

It’s not a surprise at all, says U-20 goalie Smythe-Lowe of Amajita’s triumph at the Afcon in Egypt

Smythe-Lowe won the goalkeeper of the tournament after allowing only three goals to go past him in the seven matches the team played
Sport
2 days ago

DDC credited for preparing players for junior tournaments

The DStv Diski Challenge has been given credit for preparing SA players who went on to win the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA stars head into fiery international action at Rabat Diamond League Sport
  2. Nasreddine Nabi deserves another season: Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe Soccer
  3. Edmilson Dove leaves contract extension talks at Chiefs 'in God's hands' Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Cardoso expecting match of intensity, passion against Pyramids Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high in clash between Sundowns and Pyramids Soccer

Latest Videos

DR Congo Senate Lifts Immunity of Former President Joseph Kabila - 12 PM News ...
Israel's Netanyahu calls out leaders of Canada, France, UK: “You’re on the ...