Soccer

‘This is the biggest match of my career’: Pyramids coach Jurčić ahead of final with Sundowns

24 May 2025 - 10:31
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Pyramids FC coach Krunoslav jurcic ahead of Champions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Pyramids FC coach Krunoslav Jurčić has been around for a long time but he had no hesitation declaring the Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns is the biggest match of his managerial career. 

Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Nasr are among top teams he coached before he arrived at Pyramids where he has won numerous cup competitions. 

Speaking at Loftus before Pyramids FC concluded their preparations for the first leg on Saturday, Jurčić said there is motivation from him and the players to cross the finish line and return to Egypt with an advantage.

“This is the biggest match of my career and this is enough motivation to do everything to win the match,” he said, flanked by attacker Dodo El Gabbas. 

“I came to this club one year and three months ago and as a coach you have to be fast to get to know the group. I found a very good group of players and that is a good base for the coach to start. 

“We had a lot of matches within a short space of time over the past three months but we are not complaining because my idea is to focus only on the next match. 

“Hopefully we can make something, we are tired but I think we have enough energy to finish the job.” 

El Gabbas said they have worked hard to reach the final. 

“We are proud as a team to reach this stage of the competition. It was a dream for us from the beginning of the season to be in the final. It is a proud feeling among the players in the team and it is a huge motivation to do well. 

“Everybody is happy that we are in the final against a good team but we need to be have concentration to be able to do something good for ourselves and the club.” 

