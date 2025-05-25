Soccer

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots

25 May 2025 - 19:38 By Reuters
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, lifts the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League, following the Premier League match against Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City and Chelsea both secured their Champions League places with victories on the final day of the Premier League season and Newcastle United joined them despite stumbling to a last-day defeat at home to Everton on Sunday.

City, whose season has generally been one to forget, only really required a draw at Fulham but cruised to a 2-0 victory which meant they finished in third place.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, who began the day in fifth place — the last spot for Champions League qualification — won 1-0 at seventh-placed Nottingham Forest to finish fourth.

Newcastle will be breathing a sigh of relief as their 1-0 defeat by Everton could have opened the door for Aston Villa to climb above them.

But Villa went down 2-0 at Manchester United to end in sixth place and take a place in the Europa League.

City ended up with 71 points, Chelsea 69 and Villa 66 but with an inferior goal difference to Newcastle on the same points.

Forest, who still had hopes of a top-five finish going into the last day, will go into the UEFA Conference League.

Champions Liverpool ended their campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace in a party atmosphere at Anfield.

Runners-up Arsenal, who ended 10 points behind Liverpool, beat bottom club Southampton 2-1 away.

Brighton and Hove Albion brought Europa Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur down to earth with a bump as they won 4-1 in north London to finish eighth, but that will not be good enough to secure a European berth for the south coast side next season.

Tottenham finished a woeful league season in 17th place, their worst performance since being relegated in 1977.

