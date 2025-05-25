Some will argue advantage is with Pyramids because of the crucial away goal while others will say it is with the Brazilians who have the opportunity to score more than one goal away from home.
Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms
In the aftermath of the 1-1 Champions League draw with Pyramids FC at Loftus on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called for calm as they turn their attention to the decisive second leg in Cairo on Sunday.
The Brazilians thought they had won the first leg 1-0 after talismanic attacker Lucas Ribeiro gave them the lead after 54 minutes but Walid El Karti saved his best for last with the equaliser in the dying minutes of the match.
El Karti’s goal broke Sundowns’ hearts and ensured a dramatic end to what was largely a cagey football match played in a stadium packed to the rafters.
They will do it again at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday where a winner must be produced and one of the major talking points leading up to that match is who hold the advantage.
Some will argue advantage is with Pyramids because of the crucial away goal while others will say it is with the Brazilians who have the opportunity to score more than one goal away from home.
Reflecting on the clash, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said they were punished for a lapse in concentration at a crucial stage of the match but they have what it takes to get the result in Egypt.
“We must not fail at decisive moments in the match like we did because these games are decided on the small margins,” he said, adding this is not the time to panic and be emotional.
“It is about small details but we have a strong group of players in the team. Let me not respond emotionally, it’s time to rest, put the foot on the ground and get proper energy.
“It is time to understand that the situation is there, this match is still open and we just have to believe because it took us a long way to arrive here. It is not time to give up, but it is time to pick the right energy to proceed.
Chiefs miss out on top eight again after draw with Polokwane
“If it was a final of one match, we will still have to continue and we have 90 minutes to go. So, let’s pick the energy and go again. Of course we are not happy because 1-0 was much better than 1-1 but we should not feel that we are dead because that is the biggest mistake you can make.
“We know the second leg is going to be difficult, we need to take responsibility and it ‘s mostly mine because I try to manage the game as much as possible. But we find the energy to go and that’s for sure.”
Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurčić, who bemoaned the fact that they have a Premier League match against Ceramica Cleopatra on Wednesday, said the tie is far from over.
“It is only first half, we have another match at the weekend but I am happy with the performance of the players. Both teams played nice football and I think people who came to watch will be satisfied.”
Sundowns stunned as Pyramids draw level in Pretoria
'The design is amazing,' Sundowns keeper Williams quips after Caf reveals a new Champions League trophy
EDITORIAL | Amajita and Sundowns confirm SA football riding a wave of resurgence
