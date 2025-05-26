Soccer

Mandla Ncikazi happy with Orlando Pirates’ ‘positive’ season

‘Yes, we fell short on some objectives we wanted and one can only learn from that’

26 May 2025 - 12:17
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thembela Sikhakhane of AmaZulu is challenged by Karim Kimvuidi of Orlando Pirates in their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Gerhard Duran-BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates interim coach Mandla Ncikazi voiced his satisfaction with their 2024-2025 season, highlighting narrowing the gap with champions Mamelodi Sundowns and the introduction of many promising young stars as positive takeaways.

Last season, Pirates finished as runners-up, 23 points behind champions Sundowns. The season before second-placed Bucs were 16 points adrift of the now eight-time successive Premiership title-holders.

This season the gap could be 10 points, should Pirates win their last game of the season against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Bucs only won the MTN8 this season, losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final and Pyramids FC in the Caf Champions League semifinals.

Bucs drew their penultimate game 1-1 against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Pirates, still playing catch-up due to their continental schedule, and Magesi are the only side to have one more game to honour.

“The growth that has been mentioned, the narrowing of the gap [to Downs], the records that have been broken [such as Bucs' most wins in a league season, 19], the youngsters that have been introduced, those are positives,” Ncikazi said after the game in Durban.

“Yes, we fell short on some objectives we wanted and one can only learn from that and improve going into the next season.”

Midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, 20, who scored his first Premiership goal against AmaZulu, is Pirates' latest development product to be given a chance in the first team this season, following in the footsteps of players such as Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota, Yanga Madiba and Siyabonga Ndlozi.

Emerging Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng continued to progress hugely as Bucs' major creative influence in his second full campaign. 

Selepe, Mbokazi and Nkota have received their first inclusions in one of Bafana coach Hugo Broos' preliminary squads for next month's friendlies against Tanzania and an opponent to be confirmed. Eight other Buccaneers players named were Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Deano van Rooyen and Evidence Makgopa 

“One can't ignore that we have 11 players in the preliminary Bafana squad. Yes, it's still early, but we are proud because most of them are young. I am sure they are ready to compete,” Ncikazi said.

The first match against Tanzania is scheduled for June 6 at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm). The team will report for camp in Johannesburg on Sunday and travel to Polokwane the same day.

SowetanLIVE

