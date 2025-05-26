Mo Salah: talks with Saudi league officials were serious

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah said his talks with Saudi Pro League (SPL) officials were serious even though he eventually renewed his contract with the Premier League champions.

The negotiations between Salah and Liverpool were very long, and the Egyptian told NBC Sports last November that he was “more out than in”.

Salah has been voted Football Writers' Association men's player of the year for the third time and gave an interview with On Sport Egyptian TV channel after the ceremony, which was aired on Sunday.

Asked about his talks with SPL officials, the Premier League top scorer said: “It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened.”