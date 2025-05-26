Soccer

Mo Salah: talks with Saudi league officials were serious

‘Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk,’ Egyptian says as he details his relationship with Arne Slot

26 May 2025 - 11:25 By Ahmad El Gannam
Mohamed Salah and his child pose for a photograph with the trophy as Liverpool are crowned 2024-25 Premier League champions after their match against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah said his talks with Saudi Pro League (SPL) officials were serious even though he eventually renewed his contract with the Premier League champions.

The negotiations between Salah and Liverpool were very long, and the Egyptian told NBC Sports last November that he was “more out than in”.

Salah has been voted Football Writers' Association men's player of the year for the third time and gave an interview with On Sport Egyptian TV channel after the ceremony, which was aired on Sunday.

Asked about his talks with SPL officials, the Premier League top scorer said: “It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened.”

“My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot and the negotiations were serious.”

Salah renewed his contract until 2027 and said Liverpool's fans had a role in that.

“The negotiations were long, I know the club's policy [in negotiations], we reached a middle ground and that made us all happy.”

He added part of the “pressure on the club came from the fans, I know from the start they wanted me to continue and they played their role in all of this”.

Salah, the second player to claim the FWA award three times after former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, led the Premier League scoring chart with 29 goals this season, helping Liverpool win their second league title since he joined in 2017.

The Egyptian talked about the difference between manager Arne Slot and his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

“Every coach has a different style of play but I talk a lot with Slot and we understand each other very well.

“Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk. He was honest with me from the beginning and told me he wanted to get the best out of me and I told him I wanted to be comfortable on the pitch.”

Salah praised Klopp and said the German “gave too much to the club and [it] won a lot with him”.

Reuters

