RS Berkane win Confed Cup as Fadlu Davids’ Simba fall just short

Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane won the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, holding on for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Simba of Tanzania away in the second leg of the final for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

A two-goal advantage from last week’s home first leg provided the foundation for a third success in the Confederation Cup in the last six years for the club from the northeast of Morocco.

But they endured a difficult afternoon at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar as Simba, coached by South African Fadlu Davids, went ahead in the 15th minute through Joshua Mutale and then missed a gilt-edged chance in front of goal minutes later.