Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana urges players to go for the kill against Pyramids
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they must go for the kill in the second leg of the Champions League final against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday.
The Brazilians and Pyramids are tied 1-1 after the forst leg at Loftus and they will do it again at the 30 June Stadium where a winner must be produced and Kekana, who lifted the trophy in 2016, said they must go for an early goal to put their hosts under pressure.
“They must go for the kill, they need to win this match because it is going to be important to put the second star on the jersey,” he said during an event where Carling Black Label was officially been named the South African beer sponsor of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup.
“In a game of football there are moments where, as a team like Sundowns that has been in the space for too long, you understand the demands. The Champions League is like a chess game.
“How you normally play at home is not how you play at home. You are playing teams that are the same level as you are and that is always difficult.”
Sundowns will have to score in Egypt and Kekana is confident they will pull it off to win their second Champions League title.
“This one is different but I have a strong belief that this boys have what it takes to go to Cairo and win this football match. It was a tricky first leg here at home where they took the lead but conceded late.
“When I look at that match, I was not worried because they were in control. They know the moments, this is the Champions League and it is a game of moments.
“You cannot take it for granted or lose concentration for one second. You saw what happened at the end of the match at Loftus where they lost concentration and they were punished.
“But I am sure they are aware of what is happening. They have played difficult matches before and I am sure they have done their analysis and corrections to check what happened at the end.”
Kekana added that they must draw from the experience of players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile.
“It is important to tap into those players and because they will help us. Football is about reference for what has worked in the past. There is nothing that excites me to see pictures of the class of 2016 team lifting the trophy in that stadium. It will give the players that motivation to say it has been done before and we can do it.”