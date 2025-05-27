Soccer

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana urges players to go for the kill against Pyramids

27 May 2025 - 19:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they can score against Pyramids FC in Cairo.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they can score against Pyramids FC in Cairo.
Image: Supplied

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they must go for the kill in the second leg of the Champions League final against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday. 

The Brazilians and Pyramids are tied 1-1 after the forst leg at Loftus and they will do it again at the 30 June Stadium where a winner must be produced and Kekana, who lifted the trophy in 2016, said they must go for an early goal to put their hosts under pressure. 

“They must go for the kill, they need to win this match because it is going to be important to put the second star on the jersey,” he said during an event where Carling Black Label was officially been named the South African beer sponsor of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup. 

“In a game of football there are moments where, as a team like Sundowns that has been in the space for too long, you understand the demands. The Champions League is like a chess game. 

“How you normally play at home is not how you play at home. You are playing teams that are the same level as you are and that is always difficult.” 

Mandla Ncikazi happy with Orlando Pirates’ ‘positive’ season

‘Yes, we fell short on some objectives we wanted and one can only learn from that.’
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns will have to score in Egypt and Kekana is confident they will pull it off to win their second Champions League title. 

“This one is different but I have a strong belief that this boys have what it takes to go to Cairo and win this football match. It was a tricky first leg here at home where they took the lead but conceded late. 

“When I look at that match, I was not worried because they were in control. They know the moments, this is the Champions League and it is a game of moments. 

“You cannot take it for granted or lose concentration for one second. You saw what happened at the end of the match at Loftus where they lost concentration and they were punished. 

I prioritised philosophy over results at all costs — Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs' Nasreddine Nabi has insinuated they would've finished in a better position in the league had he opted for a quick-fix approach of ...
Sport
2 days ago

“But I am sure they are aware of what is happening. They have played difficult matches before and I am sure they have done their analysis and corrections to check what happened at the end.” 

Kekana added that they must draw from the experience of players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile. 

“It is important to tap into those players and because they will help us. Football is about reference for what has worked in the past. There is nothing that excites me to see pictures of the class of 2016 team lifting the trophy in that stadium. It will give the players that motivation to say it has been done before and we can do it.” 

Cardoso, Komphela sure Sundowns can get the job done against Pyramids in Egypt

Sundowns have a mountain to climb at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo against Pyramids FC after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw
Sport
1 day ago

'The design is amazing,' Sundowns keeper Williams quips after Caf reveals a new Champions League trophy

The winner of the Caf Champions League will not only get to be called champions of Africa but they have extra motivation to win after Caf revealed a ...
Sport
5 days ago

Tashreeq Matthews comfortable to play anywhere in the Sundowns attack

It's been open to interpretation since Tashreeq Matthews arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns last season and he doesn’t have a clear answer for it.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I feel dumb and slower': strongest man Nel describes effects of extreme lifting Sport
  2. Rulani Mokwena pens emotional letter to Wydad fans as he leaves the club Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein Sport
  4. Akani Simbine maintains his 100m dominance at Rabat Diamond League Sport
  5. Mo Salah: talks with Saudi league officials were serious Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament