Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana urges players to go for the kill against Pyramids

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they must go for the kill in the second leg of the Champions League final against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday.

The Brazilians and Pyramids are tied 1-1 after the forst leg at Loftus and they will do it again at the 30 June Stadium where a winner must be produced and Kekana, who lifted the trophy in 2016, said they must go for an early goal to put their hosts under pressure.

“They must go for the kill, they need to win this match because it is going to be important to put the second star on the jersey,” he said during an event where Carling Black Label was officially been named the South African beer sponsor of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup.

“In a game of football there are moments where, as a team like Sundowns that has been in the space for too long, you understand the demands. The Champions League is like a chess game.

“How you normally play at home is not how you play at home. You are playing teams that are the same level as you are and that is always difficult.”