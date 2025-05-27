Guardiola equates Champions League place to winning the title for Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said finishing third in the Premier League in this turbulent season was as good as winning the title, after a 2-0 victory at Fulham on Sunday that ensured Champions League football in the new campaign.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland sealed the win for City, and Guardiola praised his players for their fighting spirit to keep going in a campaign where injuries and ill-fortune dogged the team almost from the start.

“It's like a title, [due to] the obstacles,” Guardiola told the BBC. “When you continue [to struggle], you finish 10th, 11th, 12th or 13th.

“This is the destiny of all the teams in the Premier League when they are in November, December or January and you cannot fight for the Premier League like you have done for many years.

“People can say, 'I don't want to fight again, just to qualify for the Europa League'. We continued playing well and we were there [third on the table to qualify] and we did it.