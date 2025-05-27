What has been a chaotic Premier Soccer League (PSL) season could take a turn for the worse as the promotion-relegation playoffs, which were to kick off on Tuesday, are almost certain to be postponed due to an ongoing case over the registration of Durban City’s Saziso Magawana.
The playoffs draw was conducted last week, and a fixture between “club 2” (runners-up in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, or MFC) and “club 3” (the third-placed finishers) was to take place on Tuesday afternoon.
However, Sowetan gathered on Monday the start of the playoffs has been put on hold, pending a verdict on the Magawana matter set to be heard by a SA Football Association (Safa) arbitrator, advocate Terry Motau SC, on a date to be confirmed.
Durban City cemented their top spot in the MFC by beating Cape Spurs nearly two weeks ago. However, Spurs played that game under protest, arguing City registered Magawana, their talismanic winger, improperly.
Uncertainty over PSL’s promotion playoffs as matches halted
Date for arbitration over eligibility of Durban City player Magawana undecided
Image: BackpagePix
What has been a chaotic Premier Soccer League (PSL) season could take a turn for the worse as the promotion-relegation playoffs, which were to kick off on Tuesday, are almost certain to be postponed due to an ongoing case over the registration of Durban City’s Saziso Magawana.
The playoffs draw was conducted last week, and a fixture between “club 2” (runners-up in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, or MFC) and “club 3” (the third-placed finishers) was to take place on Tuesday afternoon.
However, Sowetan gathered on Monday the start of the playoffs has been put on hold, pending a verdict on the Magawana matter set to be heard by a SA Football Association (Safa) arbitrator, advocate Terry Motau SC, on a date to be confirmed.
Durban City cemented their top spot in the MFC by beating Cape Spurs nearly two weeks ago. However, Spurs played that game under protest, arguing City registered Magawana, their talismanic winger, improperly.
JDR Stars had lodged a similar complaint against City with the PSL dispute resolution chamber, hence the KwaZulu-Natal club were not officially crowned champions. Last week, the league dismissed JDR’s case with costs, prompting Spurs to take the case to Safa’s arbitration.
Motau referred Sowetan to PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu, who could not be reached for comment. The advocate revealed Durban City and Spurs were deciding on a date for the sitting.
“We’re going to have a follow-up meeting, and that’s where we will decide, depending what they’ve agreed on in the minutes, as to when the matter will sit,” Motau said.
“I don’t have the document yet so I can’t tell you anything about the case.
JDR protest over City’s Magawana dismissed, further DC by Spurs emerges
“Are they going to lead evidence? Are they going to rely on paper? How many days do they need? I don’t know. What is the volume of documents involved? Have they agreed on the status of the document?”
Magawana joined Durban City at the start of the season from Marumo Gallants, who had sold their second-tier status to Leruma United and bought the top-flight franchise of Moroka Swallows.
Marumo gave Magawana his clearance. Spurs, however, argued Leruma should have been the ones to issue the player his clearance, meaning he was registered improperly.
Orbit College and Casric Stars finished second and third in the MFC to enter the playoffs but if City have points deducted that would change.
The 15th position in the Betway Premiership will be decided on Thursday when 15th-placed SuperSport United and Golden Arrows resume their previously abandoned game in the second half at Lucas Moripe Stadium at noon. The game was called off due to a power and lights failure in February.
With Royal AM expelled from the Premiership, no side will be automatically relegated (normally 16th place), with only the 15th-placed team going to the playoffs.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Now there is a clear path’: Nabi confident Chiefs will hit form in 2025-26
Sundowns boss Cardoso deserves Coach of the Season award: Mngqithi
Mandla Ncikazi happy with Orlando Pirates’ ‘positive’ season
Cardoso, Komphela sure Sundowns can get the job done against Pyramids in Egypt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos